US congressman vows to block any Ukraine peace deal without Security guarantees as Trump pressures Zelenskyy

A “substantial number” of lawmakers stand ready to block deals favorable to Moscow, he said.
byOlena Mukhina
20/02/2025
2 minute read
US Congress. Photo: Facebook/Oksana Markarova
No one can pressure Ukraine into an agreement that does not guarantee the nation’s security and sovereignty. Any peace deal must mean an immediate cessation of atrocities in Ukraine, holding the aggressor accountable, and having sound patriotic sense, says US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign a US agreement on resource transfers worth $500 billion, stating that Ukraine had received only $98.5 billion from the US since 2022, US President Donald Trump called him a dictator and lied about his support rating. He also said it’s his fault that Ukraine has been attacked by Russia. Zelenskyy responded, stating that Trump lives in a Russian-made “disinformation bubble.” Following this, pressure on Ukraine intensified. US Vice President J.D. Vance warned Zelenskyy against “badmouthing” Trump in public. Trump’s approach has sparked widespread criticism from European and American politicians, officials, and non-government organizations.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy need not, and must not, have any deal forced upon him by any outside nation that does not guarantee the security and the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people, the people who elected him with over 73% of the popular vote, in an election that was recognized as free and fair by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), where I served as a Commissioner and Congressional Appointee. Russia has never held such elections,” says Fitzpatrick.

He emphasized that there is a “substantial number of members” from both parties in the US Congress, across both chambers, who are “ready, willing, and able” to do everything they can to prevent rewarding “communist dictator” Vladimir Putin. In this context, the congressman reminded that Putin is guilty of the war against Ukraine, as well as the rape, abduction, torture, and murder of the Ukrainian people, including many women and children.

“We will use every lever and every vote at our disposal, regardless of the personal or political consequences. This matter is that time-sensitive and it is that existential. It is legacy-defining,” emphasizes the American legislator.

Fitzpatrick reiterated that everyone wants an immediate end to Russia’s brutal invasion and killings in Ukraine and that any peace agreement should be fair and long-lasting. According to him, this agreement must be structured in a way that holds Russian invaders accountable, protects the dignity of Ukrainian victims, and ensures a fair distribution of costs among all European nations.

“To do otherwise would be to encourage future invasions and to perpetuate future heartache and bloodshed.This is about Peace Through Strength. This is about Patriotic Common Sense. And Patriotic Common Sense is what America must always stand for,” the US congressman concluded.

Earlier, Western anonymous officials said the US opposed calling Russia the aggressor in a G7 statement marking the third anniversary of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine.

They warned that this stance threatens to undermine the traditional display of unity among G7 leaders. Officials also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s participation in the online G7 summit remains unconfirmed.

Trump’s team refuses to call Russia “aggressor” in G7 statement as three-year war anniversary looms

