UK to host closed meeting on Ukraine peacekeeping force

The UK is hosting a closed meeting on 20 March of senior military leaders from the “coalition of the willing,” as they draw up plans for a proposed peacekeeping force for Ukraine, BBC reports. More than 20 countries are thought to be involved in the discussions taking place at the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump’s pivot towards Russia and push for Kyiv-Moscow talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously claimed that Moscow would not tolerate NATO troops in Ukraine, regardless of their role. Meanwhile, potential contributors have argued that the necessary air cover from the US is crucial, but the US has been reluctant to provide it.

According to BBC, plans for a Western-led peacekeeping force for Ukraine are said to be moving to an operational phase. Senior military officers from nations that make up the “coalition of the willing,” led by Britain and France, are due to discuss how this would work in practice during the Northwood meeting.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to attend in the afternoon after laying the keel of one of Britain’s next generation of nuclear-armed submarines.

Earlier, Trump and Putin have allegedly agreed to a 30-day ceasefire halting attacks on Russia and Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. However, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, and Ukraine has criticized the partial nature of the ceasefire.

