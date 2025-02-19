Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy refutes Trump’s $ 500 billion aid claim, says Ukraine received $ 98.5 billion from US

Ukraine calculates its war costs at $320 billion total, with Ukrainian taxpayers bearing $120 billion of the burden, contradicting claims of excessive international support.
byOlena Mukhina
19/02/2025
Coal miners of the Zasiadka mine. occupied Donetsk, December 2019. Photo: Radio Svoboda
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine has received $500 billion in aid, stating that actual US support amounts to $67 billion in military assistance and $31.5 billion in direct budgetary aid, according to UNIAN.

Zelenskyy has also addressed reports that the Trump administration previously proposed Ukraine cede 50% ownership of its mineral resources to the US. Earlier, Trump suggested that Ukraine provide mineral assets worth $500 billion in exchange for continued support, with the added possibility of US troop deployments in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement with Russia is reached.

Zelenskyy rejected the proposed deal, calling it unprepared and inadequate to protect Ukraine’s interests.

“We need to clarify these numbers. Unfortunately, they don’t match reality. The war has cost us $320 billion—$120 billion covered by Ukrainian taxpayers and $200 billion provided by the US and EU, mainly in military aid,” he said.

While expressing gratitude for the support, Zelenskyy criticized the notion that Ukraine should return $500 billion in minerals or other resources in exchange for assistance.

“That’s not a serious conversation,” he emphasized.

Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine is open to negotiations on resource cooperation but only under conditions that include real security guarantees.

“If you need these resources, we’re happy to share—depending on investment and security commitments. But we need security guarantees,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, no decision regarding the future military aid has been made. On 11 February, Joe Wilson, Republican from South Carolina, announced he would introduce legislation reauthorizing a lend-lease agreement to provide Ukraine with “war-winning” military equipment.

