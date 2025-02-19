Reality check: Zelenskyy’s approval is 54%, not 4% as Trump claims—and it still beats Trump’s

Claim:

US President Donald Trump asserted on 18 February during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds only a 4% approval rating.

“I mean, I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4% approval rating — and the country’s been blown to smithereens,” Trump said.

He used this claim to justify his position that Ukraine should vote for a president despite the ongoing war and imposed martial law, which prohibits holding elections.

Zelenskyy’s term in office was supposed to end in May 2024; however, his powers were extended until the potential end of active hostilities. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin claimed Zelenskyy to be “illegitimate” and refused to agree to any settlement signed by him.

Ukraine views these Russian statements as unfounded propaganda intended to undermine the Ukrainian government. Ukrainian officials also highlight the absurdity of questioning Zelenskyy’s legitimacy while contrasting it with Putin’s own 25-year rule characterized by manipulated outcomes of elections and brutal suppression of political opposition.

Trump, however, emphasized that his stance on Ukrainian elections is independent of Russian interests.

“That’s not a Russian thing,” he stated. “That’s something coming from me and a lot of other countries also,” Trump added, providing no examples.

Ukraine reality check:

However, polling data contradicts Trump’s characterization of Zelensky’s popularity.

According to a new survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in early February 2025, President Zelenskyy’s trust rating among Ukrainians has increased to 57%.

The latest figures represent a five-point improvement from December 2024, when 52% of respondents expressed trust in the Ukrainian leader, significantly higher than Trump’s stated figure.

The survey also found that 37% of respondents do not trust Zelensky, resulting in an overall trust-distrust balance of +20%.

According to Statista, approximately 70% approved of Zelenskyy’s activities as president as of October 2024.

In contrast, during the early stages of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelenskyy enjoyed overwhelming support, with approval ratings nearing 90% as he rallied the nation against Russian aggression.

Recently, Zelenskyy noted that while he remains “open” to elections, wartime conditions make them impractical. He suggested elections might be possible in 2025 if Ukraine secures victory on the battlefield and achieves strong security guarantees.

Zelenskyy also warned that suspending martial law, necessary for holding elections, would dismantle Ukraine’s army and play into Russia’s hands. He believes that the election debate is being pushed by Russia, which seeks to install a puppet leader in Ukraine.

As of early February 2025, a significant majority of Ukrainians do not support holding elections during the ongoing war with Russia. According to a recent survey by the Rating Sociological group, 60% of Ukrainians believe that elections should only be held after the war is over.

Trump’s popularity rating

While President Trump criticized Zelenskyy’s popularity, his own rating appears to be between 46% and 48% based on different polls, which is lower than Zelenskyy’s figures.

A recent Emerson College Polling survey, conducted from 15-17 February 2025, revealed that President Trump holds a 48% job approval rating, with 42% disapproving—a slight shift from January’s figures.

According to the recent Economist/YouGov poll conducted from 9-11 February 2025, Trump’s approval rating stands at 46%, with a disapproval rating of 48%.

Another survey conducted by the Pew Research Center from 27 January to 2 February 2025 showed that 47% of US adults approve of how Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 51% disapprove.

Verdict:

Trump’s statement that Zelenskyy has only a 4% approval rating is 100% false because it contradicts verified polling data. Recent polls among Ukrainians showed approval ratings between 52% and 70%—more than ten times higher than Trump claimed.

