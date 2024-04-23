Russo-Ukrainian war, day 789: Russia destroys television tower in Kharkiv while Slovakia raised over $3 mn for ammunition to Ukraine

Exclusive

“They evolve”: Ukraine tests FPV drone featuring target detection, lock-on, and tracking system. Ukrainian “Wild Hornets” UAV engineers showcased an FPV drone with autonomous target detection, lock-on, and tracking, as Russia began using autonomous targeting FPV UAVs in February, while Ukraine started in March.

Military

Ukrainian Army repel 50 Russian attacks over last day. Most of the assaults were concentrated on four different fronts.

Slovaks raise over $ 3 mn for a Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition. In defiance of their government’s stance, a crowdfunding campaign in Slovakia has raised over $ 3 million to purchase ammunition for Ukraine’s military.

Russian forces strike television tower in Kharkiv. This caused disruptions in digital television signals.

As of 22 Apr 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 460260 (+730) Tanks: 7236 (+7) APV: 13904 (+8) Artillery systems: 11736 (+17) MLRS: 1046 Anti-aircraft systems: 768 (+1) Aircraft: 348 Helicopters: 325 UAV: 9384 (+5) Cruise missiles : 2117 (+2) Warships/boats: 26 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 15812 (+27)



Intelligence and technology

Defense innovations of French developers to be tested in Ukraine. In a bid to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities, the country will test an array of French innovations, including drone countermeasures.

BILD: Delays in deliveries of 400 German armored vehicle to Ukraine exposed by leaked documents. Internal documents expose ongoing challenges in meeting the $315 million contract with Flensburg-based FFG.

Intelligence chief Budanov says psychological mistake led to Russian Mi-8 pilot assassination. Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, known for flying a Mi-8 helicopter from Russia to Ukraine, was killed in Spain in 2024.

ATACMS to be included in US package, possibly arriving in Ukraine next week – senator. “The great news is, this is finally happening. It should have happened six months ago,” Mark Warner says.

International

EurActiv: Czechia warns of Russian intelligence threat in Europe after arrest of spies in Germany.

Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Volker calles on US for swift action on fresh aid bill for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy and Biden discuss enhanced military aid for Ukraine following House vote. President Biden assured that upon Senate approval, he would immediately sign the law.

Reuters: After Ukraine receives boost from US aid, questions arise over 2025 support. The US is set to send $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine after a long delay. While this assistance will strengthen Ukraine’s military, it comes later than expected.

Humanitarian and social impact

Rebuilding what Russia destroyed during two years would take at least five years – Ukraine MP. “In 2023 alone, we received 98,000 claims for damaged housing, with 52,000 of those already processed and 5 billion hryvnias (135 million USD) distributed in compensation,” Shuliak stated.

Indian victims of Russia’s job scams forced to fight against Ukraine, families desperate to return them. Indian workers lured to Russia for jobs, forced to fight against Ukraine, their families attempt rescues amidst minimal government support, with significant human trafficking arrests but no substantial progress in repatriation.

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy dismisses “Olympic truce” idea, says conflicts with Russia cannot be frozen. Zelenskyy rejects French President Macron’s proposal for an Olympic truce in Ukraine, emphasizing Russia’s repeated violations of past ceasefire agreements and the ineffectiveness of international negotiations, including the Normandy Format.

Media: Investigation reveals Knauf’s role in Mariupol construction, prompting exit from Russia. The move comes after reports that Russian occupation authorities are attempting to conceal their crimes in Mariupol, devastated by Russian attacks.

Ukrainian law enforcement arrests two soldiers suspected in attack on police in Vinnytsia Oblast. The incident occurred on 20 April when police officers stopped a vehicle with two men for inspection.

