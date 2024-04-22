Eng
Russian forces strike television tower in Kharkiv

This caused disruptions in digital television signals.
byOrysia Hrudka
22/04/2024
1 minute read
Russian forces struck a key piece of television infrastructure in Kharkiv on 22 April 22 2024, causing disruptions in digital television signals across the city.

The announcement was made by Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

The attack, which targeted the Kharkiv television tower—the tallest structure in the city—has been documented in various footage circulating on local Telegram channels. Fortunately, according to Syniehubov, there were no casualties as the staff were sheltered during the air raid alert. “During the alert, the employees were in a shelter. There are no human casualties,” Syniehubov added.

According to the investigation, around 4:30 PM local time, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. Preliminary data indicates that the enemy carried out an aerial attack using a Kh-59 missile.

This strike comes on the heels of another aggressive move on April 17, when Russian operations disrupted satellite broadcasts in Ukraine, temporarily halting the transmission of dozens of television channels on the Astra satellite.

