Ukrainian law enforcement officers have apprehended two soldiers suspected of attacking police officers in Vinnytsia Oblast, according to National Police Spokesperson Olena Berezhna.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on 20 April when police officers stopped a car with two individuals for inspection in the region. The suspects opened fire on the officers, which led to the death of a 20-year-old law officer and injured his colleague.

The Defense Forces disclosed that both individuals were formerly members of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade but are currently serving as soldiers in another unit.

On 21 April, Ukrainian law enforcement found a vehicle used by the suspects and military equipment in the same region where the crime had been committed.

That day, both individuals – a father and a son were arrested in Lypetske village in Odesa Oblast while they were hiding in an abandoned building and were planning to flee Ukraine.

Regarding the motive behind the police attack, they said they were transporting grenades, which purportedly triggered the confrontation. However, the investigation will establish the facts and reasons behind the assault.

Subsequently, the National Police stated that, in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine, they were examining the soldiers’ involvement in sabotage and reconnaissance activities under the lead of Russia.

During the operation, police discovered the criminals’ vehicle, with bloodstains indicating one of the individuals sustained injuries. The law enforcement seized bloodstained garments, footwear, documents, and other evidentiary materials.

The investigation, conducted within ongoing criminal proceedings, encompasses Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—pertaining to the murder or attempted murder of law enforcement officers—and Part 1 of Article 263—addressing illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives and is currently underway.

