Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian law enforcement arrests two soldiers suspected in attack on police in Vinnytsia Oblast

The incident occurred on 20 April when police officers stopped a vehicle with two men for inspection.
byOlena Mukhina
22/04/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian law enforcement officer arrest an individual suspected in killing of a police officer in Vinnytsia Oblast, on 21 April, 2024. Source: The National Police of Ukraine
Ukrainian law enforcement arrests two soldiers suspected in attack on police in Vinnytsia Oblast

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have apprehended two soldiers suspected of attacking police officers in Vinnytsia Oblast, according to National Police Spokesperson Olena Berezhna.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on 20 April when police officers stopped a car with two individuals for inspection in the region. The suspects opened fire on the officers, which led to the death of a 20-year-old law officer and injured his colleague.

The Defense Forces disclosed that both individuals were formerly members of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade but are currently serving as soldiers in another unit.

On 21 April, Ukrainian law enforcement found a vehicle used by the suspects and military equipment in the same region where the crime had been committed.

That day, both individuals – a father and a son were arrested in Lypetske village in Odesa Oblast while they were hiding in an abandoned building and were planning to flee Ukraine.

Regarding the motive behind the police attack, they said they were transporting grenades, which purportedly triggered the confrontation. However, the investigation will establish the facts and reasons behind the assault.

Subsequently, the National Police stated that, in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine, they were examining the soldiers’ involvement in sabotage and reconnaissance activities under the lead of Russia.

During the operation, police discovered the criminals’ vehicle, with bloodstains indicating one of the individuals sustained injuries. The law enforcement seized bloodstained garments, footwear, documents, and other evidentiary materials.

The investigation, conducted within ongoing criminal proceedings, encompasses Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—pertaining to the murder or attempted murder of law enforcement officers—and Part 1 of Article 263—addressing illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives and is currently underway.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here