US military aid could reach Ukraine within week after approval – WP

The assistance will likely include key air defense supplies to counter Russia’s attacks on civilians.
21/04/2024
US Marines conduct vehicle maintenance on the amphibious assault vehicles during annual training. Photo: US marines via X/Twitter
US military aid worth around $61 billion could start arriving in Ukraine within a week after President Biden signs the long-delayed legislation, according to unnamed officials cited by the Washington Post.

With the House passing the aid package and the Senate set to vote on 23 April, the Pentagon has been urgently prepositioning weapons, ammunition, and equipment to expedite deliveries once Biden gives final approval.

“The Pentagon has a massive infusion of military aid for Ukraine ready to go,” unnamed US officials said, once a long-delayed funding measure clears the Senate next week and President Biden signs it into law.

One official told the WP some weapons systems could reach Ukraine’s battlefields less than a week after the bill is signed into law, depending on their storage locations.

The package will likely include vital air defense supplies to help counter Russia’s bombardment of civilian areas. The Pentagon previously warned delaying aid risked Ukraine losing more ground and suffering heavy losses against Russian forces.

