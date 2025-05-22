Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1183:  Russian soldiers wiped out after faking “major breakthrough” in Ukraine

Exclusives

From open arms to political war: how Poland’s far-right turn Ukraine into a wedge issue. Behind Poland’s pro-Ukraine stance lurks an emerging force: the once-marginal far right has doubled its power, turning refugees into weapons aimed at the heart of Kyiv’s closest alliance.

Ukraine terrifies dictators — but democracies may be the ones to break it. As Putin fears Ukraine and Trump distorts it, Anne Applebaum warns: Kyiv beats autocracy on the battlefield — but truth-starved democracies may still let it fall.

Military

Russians said they crossed into Dnipropetrovsk — Ukraine says those troops are dead. Ukraine says Russian troops faked a frontline breakthrough — then died near the site.

Russia massing troops on Ukraine border—again, Kyiv warns. Russian forces are gathering near the Kharkiv border, Ukrainian commanders say.

Frontline report: Russian soldier tries one last bike jump—drone ends it in the ditch. The last jump came south of Pokrovsk—short, steep, and fatal. A drone strike finished what gravity started.

Russian missile strike kills gathering of Ukrainian soldiers near frontline, sparking criticism of Ukraine’s military leadership. Russian sources claim the attack killed 70 Ukrainian soldiers in Shostka, while the Ukrainian side reports 6 killed and 10 injured.

Ukrainian drones damage sanctioned military electronics plant in Russia [updated]. The Bolkhov Semiconductor Plant produces microchips, semiconductors, and “eternal batteries” used in electronic warfare equipment.

As of 21 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 976780 (+980)

Tanks: 10835 (+1)

APV: 22569 (+2)

Artillery systems: 28090 (+23)

MLRS: 1388

Anti-aircraft systems: 1167

Aircraft: 372

Helicopters: 336

UAV: 36692 (+71)

Cruise missiles: 3197

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 49169 (+76)

Special equipment: 3895 (+1)

Intelligence and Technology

Russia’s fiber-optic drones took out four HIMARS—now Ukraine’s engineers are fighting back. Russia’s top drone unit is destroying Ukraine’s most valuable launchers. Engineers are scrambling to respond.

EU delivers two-thirds of promised 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine, while Russia relies heavily on North Korea. Ukraine plans to secure 3 million shells from international partners overall in 2025.

International

NYT: Trump says Ukraine and Russia have to find solution to war themselves — instead prioritizes trade with Moscow. Six officials familiar with the discussions told the New York Times that Trump had retreated from threats of joining European sanctions against Moscow, instead emphasizing future trade opportunities with Russia.

Political and Legal Developments

Ex-Ukrainian official with Russian ties who fled Ukraine shot dead in elite Spain suburb. Andrii Portnov worked for pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych before the Revolution of Dignity in 2014. He was sanctioned by the US for allegedly bribing judicial officials and faced treason investigations in Ukraine.

