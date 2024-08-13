Russo-Ukrainian war, day 901: 1,000 square km captured in Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion, 44 settlements under control

Exclusive

Kursk incursion: experts debate Ukraine’s objectives as Kyiv consolidates blitz gains. The real objectives of Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk remain undisclosed, but the likely main goals include diverting Russians from critical fronts and capturing territories to use as leverage in future negotiations with Russia.

Military

Putin demands that the Russian Ministry of Defense “squeeze out the enemy” from the Kursk region. In a dramatic turn of events in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian forces have made substantial advances into Russian territory, specifically in the Kursk region. This development has prompted an urgent response from the highest levels of Russian leadership.

Frontline report: Ukraine gains more territory in Kursk in 3 Days than Russia in 3 months in Kharkiv. Following Ukraine’s swift incursion into the Kursk oblast, Russian military analysts estimate it could take up to a year for Russian forces to reclaim the lost territory if Ukrainian troops entrench their positions.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi says Ukraine controls nearly 1,000 square kilometers of Russia. Zelenskyy orders to prepare a humanitarian plan “for the area of operation.”

DeepState: The Ukrainian army controls 44 Russian settlements, according to conservative estimates. Ten more settlements are in a grey zone, and their status is unknown.

“Alarming morning”: Russia evacuates Belgorod district amid “enemy activity on border”. The Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast ordered civilian evacuations from the Krasnoyaruzhsky district bordering Ukraine, located close to Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces reportedly entered.

Ukraine has already advanced 30 km inside Russia, while the Russian army is constructing a new defense line 60 km from border. Russian Ministry of Defense admitted that fighting took place 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, while geolocated videos confirm the advances.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on the frontline situation: we are continuing the operation. In his first public statement since the reports about Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has confirmed that “the operation” continues.

Kyiv sees no evidence of Belarusian troop buildup on border. Ukrainian Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko assured that the situation remains under control.

Tavria Joint Forces: Russia uses munitions with poisonous substances in southern Ukraine. Russian forces are escalating their use of chemical munitions in southern Ukraine, with the Tavria operational group reporting daily instances of such attacks.

Russia dropped over 800 aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week, says Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader emphasized the urgent need for unrestricted support from international partners to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Kremlin downplays Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast — ISW. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that the Kremlin has chosen to declare a counterterrorism operation in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region rather than impose martial law to downplay the scale of the incursion and prevent domestic panic or backlash.

As of 12 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 592000 (+1080) Tanks: 8450 (+3) APV: 16368 (+5) Artillery systems: 16728 (+65) MLRS: 1146 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 919 (+1) Aircraft: 366 Helicopters: 328 UAV: 13472 (+73) Cruise missiles : 2426 (+1) Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22590 (+66)



Intelligence and technology

Russian drones now drop anti-personnel landmines on civilians in Kherson. Russia’s drone hunt for civilians in Kherson has intensified: now, the remaining residents of the city can have their legs blown off on a Lepestok

The UK volunteers have delivered their 14th convoy of over 38 vehicles for the Ukrainian army. “Which means…we’ve now taken over 400 vehicles!” the initiative Pick-Ups for Peace posted.

Ukrainian fencer Kharlan auctions gold-winning saber to fund cutting-edge military equipment. The saber that secured Ukraine gold in Paris Olympics will now fund “ShaBlia” turrets, remote-controlled systems for machine guns. These turrets can protect machine gunners by allowing remote operation up to 100 meters (328 feet) away.

Ukraine’s air defense to reach new heights with F-16 fighter jets, says US expert. The expert highlighed the aircraft’s potential to strike deep within Russian airspace and bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems.

International

China urges “de-escalation” on both sides amid Kursk incursion. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced its stance on Ukrainian advances into the Russian territories, emphasizing that it condemns “expansion of the battlefield” and “igniting fire” by any side.

Ukraine’s Kursk incursion sparks fears of massive Russian retaliation on civilians with strikes. Western media report that US officials worry that Ukraine’s Kursk incursion might provoke Vladimir Putin to launch extensive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure in response, as happened on 11 August, when the missile debris killed a man and his 4-year-old son.

Germany must be prepared for war within five years, warns naval commander. Germany’s largest seaport, Hamburg, and the nation as a whole must brace for potential military conflict by 2029, Naval Captain Michael Giss has warned, stressing the importance of social and military readiness in the face of growing external threats.

AP: Ukraine uses 2024 Paris Olympics to spotlight Russia’s war atrocities. Ukraine’s presence at the 2024 Olympics in Paris goes beyond sports, as the nation uses its Olympic House to commemorate war victims and raise global awareness of the horros inflicted by Russia’s war.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine launches new water pipeline to provide water to southern cities that lost it due to Russian invasion. Multiple cities, including Kryvyi Rih, took at least part of their water supply from the Kakhovka reservoir, which disappeared after Russians blew up the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in 2023.

Fire at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant extinguished, Ukraine blames Russia over incident. A fire was seen from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on 11 August, with Ukraine blaming Russian forces for starting a fire and Russia, in contrast, accusing Ukraine of deliberately targeting the facility and damaging a cooling tower.

Missile debris in the Kyiv region claim lives of a man and his little son. Debris from an intercepted Russian missile hit residential homes in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, resulting in civilian casualties.

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy calls for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes against Russia. “Terror must always be defeated — this is a fundamental principle of protecting life,” he says, stressing that missile launch sites and airfields inside Russia should be destroyed.

Ukraine’s Security Service warns that Russian FSB is about to stage war crimes to blame Ukraine. The SBU states that Russian propaganda is creating and spreading various fake news that have no basis in reality.

Ukraine’s corruption crackdown: Deputy energy minister arrested in half-million dollar scheme. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims to have arrested a senior energy official who allegedly demanded bribes for transferring critical mining equipment from war-torn Donetsk to western Ukraine.

RFE/RL: Russian owners of Ukrainian loan companies may face license suspension. An investigation by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, reveals that key owners of two companies in Ukraine’s instant-loan sector hold Russian citizenship, potentially breaching Ukrainian banking regulations.

New developments

ISW: Ukraine’s surprise Kursk incursion exposes gaps in Russia’s strategic planning. Despite significant investments in border fortifications, Russia’s defenses proved inadequate during a recent Ukrainian Kursk incursion. ISW analysts predict this development may prompt Russian military leaders to allocate more resources for border protection and impact its large-scale offensive operations.

