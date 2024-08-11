Eng
Ukraine’s air defense to reach new heights with F-16 fighter jets, says US expert

The expert highlighed the aircraft’s potential to strike deep within Russian airspace and bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems.
byOlena Mukhina
11/08/2024
2 minute read
F-16s in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech on the Ukraine's Air Force Day, 4 August 2024.
F-16s in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on the Ukraine’s Air Force Day, 4 August 2024.
American intelligence and counterterrorism expert Malcolm Nance told UkrInform that he believes the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ F-16 aircraft would change the situation on the front lines.

While commenting on Western media reports suggesting that the aircraft would not impact the war’s course, he noted: “They have said the same thing about every weapon system provided to Ukraine,” including the HIMARS high-mobility artillery rocket systems.

HIMARS changed the game, turned the tide on the battlefield,” he said, adding: “Then ATACMS missiles, which were long withheld, became the next superweapon.”

He explained that certain weapons “do not win wars on their own.” Instead, they create a system of means to suppress the enemy effectively.

According to Nance, the F-16s will give Ukraine new capabilities for defending against air threats from the Russian army.

“A fighter jet is equipped with AMRAAM missiles. Now, the range to the target will be 100 kilometers. Russian planes will explode along with cruise missiles in Russian airspace,” the expert explained.

He noted that when integrated into Ukraine’s air defense system, F-16s will be able to intercept Russian “Kinzhal” missiles and pursue bombers and fighters with the help of AMRAAM.

Nance also explained that one or two F-16s flying at very low altitudes, using NATO information, AWACS systems, or air defense systems, can strike air targets at considerable depth.

“Now you can extend your air defense far beyond Russian borders. So, F-16 jets will change the situation,” the expert concluded.

For over two years, Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets to enhance its air defenses against Russia’s air superiority. The country has received the first six jets from the Netherlands. Media reports say that Ukraine could receive only about ten F-16 fighter jets as of today.

Read more: 

