Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Ukraine’s surprise Kursk incursion exposes gaps in Russia’s strategic planning

Despite significant investments in border fortifications, Russia’s defenses proved inadequate during a recent Ukrainian Kursk incursion. ISW analysts predict this development may prompt Russian military leaders to allocate more resources for border protection and impact its large-scale offensive operations.
byVira Kravchuk
12/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian troops at the beginning of the Kursk incursion.
Ukrainian troops at the beginning of the Kursk incursion. 6 or 7 August 2024. Screenshot: TG/Ukrainian Militant.
ISW: Ukraine’s surprise Kursk incursion exposes gaps in Russia’s strategic planning

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claims that Ukraine’s recent surprise operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast lets Ukraine temporarily “seize the battlefield initiative” in one area of the frontline.

Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August, reportedly advancing 30 km (18 miles) into the Russian territory and attempting incursions in other oblasts, like Belgorod. 

This move comes after months of Russian dominance in determining the course of the war, according to ISW. 

Russia held the theater-wide initiative since November 2023, allowing it to dictate the terms of engagement and forcing Ukraine into a reactive defensive posture. This strategy enabled Russia to pressure Ukraine and impede its ability to prepare for future counteroffensives, ISW states.

Ukraine catches Russia off guard

However, the surprise Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast challenged this dynamic, catching Russian leadership off guard.

ISW notes that this action has compelled the Kremlin and Russian military command to redeploy forces to an area where they were not previously conducting active operations.

As ISW states, “Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military command likely incorrectly assessed that Ukraine lacked the capability to contest the initiative.”

Ukraine brings uncertainty into Russian military planning

The significance of this operation lies not just in its immediate tactical impact but in its potential to shift the broader strategic landscape of the conflict.

 By demonstrating the capability to launch surprise operations on Russian soil, Ukraine introduced a new element of uncertainty into Russian military planning, according to ISW. 

The think tank suggests that the Kremlin must now consider whether to treat the entire 1,000-kilometer (621 miles) international border with northeastern Ukraine as an active front requiring defense rather than a dormant area as it has since Fall 2022.

Despite investing heavily in border fortifications, Russia did not adequately staffed or equipped these defenses, leaving them vulnerable. 

The recent Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast exposed this weakness, likely prompting Russian military leaders to reconsider their border defense strategy and potentially allocate more resources to prevent future cross-border attacks, which may impact its ability to sustain large-scale offensive operations in Ukraine.

 

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!