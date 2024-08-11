Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on the frontline situation: we are continuing the operation

In a brief Telegram post accompanied by a photo, Syrskyi simply stated, “We are continuing the operation!” No further details were provided by the top military official.
This announcement follows recent reports from Russian Telegram channels, which began circulating information about border clashes on August 6 with increasing evidence of a wide Ukrainian bridgehead in Russia’s Kursk region. Syrskyi’s comment is his first public statement since the beginning of the operation.
The situation has drawn international attention, with Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the European Commission on foreign policy matters, commenting that under international law, Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself, including striking the aggressor on its territory.
The current Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast was marked not only by rapid Ukrainian advances but also by the increasingly high number of Russian soldiers massively surrendering, with multiple videos already confirming at least a few hundred new Russian POWs.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian soldiers for replenishing the “exchange fund,” highlighting that the past three days had been “particularly effective.”
