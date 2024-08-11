Eng
In his first public statement since the reports about Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has confirmed that “the operation” continues.
byBohdan Ben
11/08/2024
2 minute read
The photo shared on Oleksandr Syrskyi’s official social media accounts on 11 August 2024 amid Ukrainian offensive in the Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief on the frontline situation: we are continuing the operation

In a brief Telegram post accompanied by a photo, Syrskyi simply stated, “We are continuing the operation!” No further details were provided by the top military official.

This announcement follows recent reports from Russian Telegram channels, which began circulating information about border clashes on August 6 with increasing evidence of a wide Ukrainian bridgehead in Russia’s Kursk region. Syrskyi’s comment is his first public statement since the beginning of the operation.

The situation has drawn international attention, with Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the European Commission on foreign policy matters, commenting that under international law, Ukraine has the legitimate right to defend itself, including striking the aggressor on its territory.

The current Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast was marked not only by rapid Ukrainian advances but also by the increasingly high number of Russian soldiers massively surrendering, with multiple videos already confirming at least a few hundred new Russian POWs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainian soldiers for replenishing the “exchange fund,” highlighting that the past three days had been “particularly effective.”

