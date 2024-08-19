No formal request from UK on Ukraine missile use, White House source tells The Telegraph

The White House has denied reports that it is blocking the United Kingdom’s request for Ukraine to use missiles against targets in Russia, according to The Telegraph, citing a source. A Biden administration official told The Telegraph that no formal request had been made for Ukraine to launch these missiles over the Russian border, which would require the use of some US-made systems.
Earlier, The Times reported that the US is preventing Britain from allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia. According to The Times, the UK government approached the US over a month ago with a request to relax restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its long-range weapons. However, this request has yet to receive a response, and the issue has effectively “stuck in their system,” a UK government source told The Times.
Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, have argued that the missiles would enable Ukraine to strike key targets behind the front lines, such as airfields, ammunition storage depots, and Russian command posts. Kyiv is particularly keen to prevent Russian jets from firing glide-bombs.
