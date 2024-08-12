China urges “de-escalation” on both sides amid Kursk incursion

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for restraint and de-escalation in response to reports of Ukrainian military activity in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

China claims neutrality in the Russo-Ukrainian war, however different investigations found that it provides technologies to Russia, like satellite imagery, microelectronics, and drone technology, and maintains strong trade ties with Russia.

The ministry reiterated China’s stance on the war, emphasizing three key principles: “prohibiting the expansion of the battlefield, escalation of hostilities, and igniting fire by any side.”

Beijing claims to be committed to maintaining communication with the international community to facilitate a political settlement of the “crisis.”

This statement comes amid increased tensions following Ukrainian advances into Russian territory in Kursk Oblast.

Other reactions to Kursk incursion

Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner, Tatiana Moskalkova, appealed to the UN High Commissioner to condemn what she termed as “terrorism by Ukraine.”

The United Nations has taken a cautious approach, with Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq calling for responsible action and the protection of civilians on both sides.

The European Commission, through its spokesperson Peter Stano, defended Ukraine’s actions, stating that under international law, Ukraine “has the legitimate right to defend itself, including by striking the aggressor on its territory.

The United States Department of Defense also does not view the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk Oblast as an escalation of the war.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, urged for “maximum restraint” due to the proximity of military activities to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

Markus Faber, head of the German Bundestag’s Defense Committee, stated that Germany has no concerns over the potential use of German-supplied weapons by Ukraine in battles within Russia’s Kursk Oblast, emphasizing that these arms, once transferred, are considered Ukrainian.

