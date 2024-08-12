Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s Security Service warns that Russian FSB is about to stage war crimes to blame Ukraine

The SBU states that Russian propaganda is creating and spreading various fake news that have no basis in reality.
byBohdan Ben
12/08/2024
2 minute read
Russian state TV rebrands year-old Ukrainian military action as Russian in Kursk Oblast. Screenshot from the video.
Ukraine’s Security Service warns that Russian FSB is about to stage war crimes to blame Ukraine

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has issued a statement warning about potential false flag operations being planned by Russian special services in the Kursk region. According to the SBU, these operations are designed to falsely accuse Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes against civilians.

As was previously reported, Russian state media circulated multiple old videos of combat clashes, claiming these were Russian actions against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

https://x.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1823011085542125576

The SBU states that Russian forces are creating and spreading various fake news and disinformation campaigns that have no basis in reality. These information and psychological operations are primarily due to Russia’s inability to effectively counter the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the near future, Russian special services may resort to staging crimes, particularly against the civilian population of the Kursk region, in order to subsequently blame the Ukrainian side for their commission,” the SBU warned in an official statement.

The security service emphasized that such attempts are futile and will not affect either the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or the opinion of Ukraine’s international partners. The SBU pointed out that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have proven to the world that they strictly adhere to the rules and customs of warfare, both in their treatment of Russian prisoners of war and civilians.

The SBU’s announcement comes amid an ongoing Ukrainian offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk region where, according to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine controls nearly 1000 square kilometers of land.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts