Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has issued a statement warning about potential false flag operations being planned by Russian special services in the Kursk region. According to the SBU, these operations are designed to falsely accuse Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes against civilians.

As was previously reported, Russian state media circulated multiple old videos of combat clashes, claiming these were Russian actions against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

https://x.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1823011085542125576

The SBU states that Russian forces are creating and spreading various fake news and disinformation campaigns that have no basis in reality. These information and psychological operations are primarily due to Russia’s inability to effectively counter the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“In the near future, Russian special services may resort to staging crimes, particularly against the civilian population of the Kursk region, in order to subsequently blame the Ukrainian side for their commission,” the SBU warned in an official statement.

The security service emphasized that such attempts are futile and will not affect either the offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or the opinion of Ukraine’s international partners. The SBU pointed out that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have proven to the world that they strictly adhere to the rules and customs of warfare, both in their treatment of Russian prisoners of war and civilians.

The SBU’s announcement comes amid an ongoing Ukrainian offensive operation in Russia’s Kursk region where, according to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine controls nearly 1000 square kilometers of land.

