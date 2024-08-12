Eng
Zelenskyy orders to prepare a humanitarian plan “for the area of operation.”
byBohdan Ben
12/08/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy's headquarters
The meeting of Zelenskyy’s headquarters on 12 August 2024. Photo: Office of the President
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi says Ukraine controls nearly 1,000 square kilometers of Russia

On 12 August 2024, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, conducted a Meeting of the Staff. The key issues discussed were Ukraine’s defensive actions on the front and operations in Russia’s Kursk region.

We are grateful to all soldiers and commanders for their resilience and decisive actions,” Zelenskyy said.

Among other things, he said, the Minister of Internal Affairs, other Government officials, and the Security Service of Ukraine will prepare “a humanitarian plan for the area of operation.”

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, provided a short report via video link where he claimed that Ukraine controls nearly 1,000 square kilometers of Russia, according to the publicly released fragment of the meeting.

DeepStateMap independent service mostly confirmed Syrskyi’s statement: “According to our information, 800 square km are under Ukrainian control, and the situation is unknown for another 230 square km…Wait for updates, we will not publish operational data.”

During the meeting, there was also a report by First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

We are increasing the share of Ukrainian production in public procurement. The Government is preparing long-term, predictable contracts for our companies for 5-10 years.

Separately, Zelenskyy highlighted that the Ministry of Defense and Ukrainian diplomats will present a list of necessary actions on the Ukrainian part “to obtain partners’ permission to use long-range weapons to defend our territory.”

Ukraine’s operations in Russia’s Kursk region began on 6 August 2024. According to the independent DeepState project, Ukraine controls at least 44 Russian settlements according to “extremely conservative estimates.”

