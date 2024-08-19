Eng
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Forces control 92 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Ukrainian Defense Forces now control over 1,250 square kilometers of Russian territory and 92 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
byBohdan Ben
19/08/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at a meeting with heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions on 19 August 2024. Photo: Presidential Office
Speaking at a meeting with heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions, Zelensky stated, “Ukrainian soldiers continue the defensive operation in designated areas of the Kursk Oblast. As of today, our forces control more than 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements. We are strengthening our positions, stabilizing designated areas, and replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine.”

The President emphasized that this operation has become the “largest investment” in the process of liberating Ukrainians from Russian captivity. “We have already obtained the largest number of Russian prisoners in a single operation, and this is a significant result. This is one of our goals, and our actions continue,” he noted, as reported by the Presidential Office.

Zelensky explained that Kyiv did not warn the world about the preparation for this advance into the Kursk Oblast because it might have seemed unrealistic.

“Just a few months ago, many in the world, if they had heard that we were planning such an operation in the Kursk Oblast, would have said it was unrealistic and that it was crossing the reddest of all red lines that exist in Russia,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the ideological shift taking place:

“The entire naive, illusory concept of so-called red lines regarding Russia, which dominated the war assessments of some partners, has crumbled these days somewhere near Sudzha.”

Zelensky also mentioned that the Russian border opposite Ukraine’s Sumy region has been largely cleared of Russian army presence, which was among the tactical goals of the operation.

Kursk Oblast: Where Russia’s “historical lands” argument falls apart

As was reported, the Ukrainian army launched a massive offensive on Russian soil, crossing the state border to Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August 2024. Swift advances of the Ukrainian army in the first days of the surprise operation allowed them to capture a significant portion of Russian land near Ukraine’s border.

