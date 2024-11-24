Reuters: Ukraine loses 40% of captured territory in Russia’s Kursk

Ukrainian forces have lost control of more than 40% of their previously held territory in Russia’s Kursk region, according to a Ukrainian General Staff source speaking to Reuters.

Russia’s Kursk oblast remains a critical front in the conflict, marked by Ukraine’s first use of Western-supplied weapons on Russian soil, the presence of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces, and Moscow’s aggressive push to restore control over its territory.

“At most, we controlled about 1,376 square kilometers (531 square miles); now, of course, this territory is smaller. The enemy is increasing its counterattacks. Now we control approximately 800 square kilometers (309 square miles),” the source said.

Russia has deployed 59,000 troops to the region since Ukraine’s unexpected August advance. The counteroffensive has steadily pushed back Ukrainian positions, forcing a significant territorial retreat. Approximately 11,000 North Korean personnel are among the Russian forces, though most are still in training, according to the source.

Ukraine’s initial thrust into Kursk aimed to stem Russian attacks in eastern and northeastern Ukraine, force a redistribution of Russian forces, and gain additional leverage in potential peace negotiations. However, Russian forces continue to advance steadily in the Donetsk region, suggesting the strategy has had limited success. Ukrainian forces plan to maintain their remaining positions in Kursk as long as militarily viable.

Read more: