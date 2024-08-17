Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reports progress in Kursk Oblast operation

Top general says Ukraine successfully defends against multiple Russian attacks, advances in Kursk Oblast. General Staff reports heavy fighting across various fronts, with 132 combat engagements and significant enemy losses in personnel and equipment.
byYuri Zoria
17/08/2024
2 minute read
The photo shared on Oleksandr Syrskyi’s official social media accounts on 11 August 2024 amid Ukrainian offensive in the Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reports progress in Kursk Oblast operation

Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled 132 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, while making progress in the Kursk region operation, according to reports from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 17 August.

According to the Office’s report, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided an update on the situation, highlighting intense fighting in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions in Donetsk Oblast, where dozens of Russian assaults on Ukrainian positions were repelled. Syrskyi stated that the situation remains under control. Various sources report Russia’s incremental gains in these areas.

Syrsky reportedly also said that in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, more Russian soldiers were captured, contributing to Ukraine’s “exchange fund” for future prisoner swaps. Syrskyi on strengthening the positions of our forces in Kursk region and expanding the stabilized territory,” yet the Presidential Office didn’t disclose any details.

Ukraine’s top general also noted that the Armed Forces are actively working on securing new support packages from international partners. These efforts are focused on limiting Russia’s offensive capabilities and boosting Ukraine’s long-range strike capacity. Ukrainian diplomats will soon receive specific instructions to prioritize these objectives.

The Ukrainian General Staff’s morning report on 17 August detailed the extent of Russian attacks, including seven missile strikes using nine missiles, 70 airstrikes, and 4,698 shelling incidents. Ukrainian air force and artillery units conducted 17 strikes on enemy concentrations and key targets.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts