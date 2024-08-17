Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reports progress in Kursk Oblast operation

Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled 132 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, while making progress in the Kursk region operation, according to reports from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 17 August.

According to the Office’s report, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided an update on the situation, highlighting intense fighting in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions in Donetsk Oblast, where dozens of Russian assaults on Ukrainian positions were repelled. Syrskyi stated that the situation remains under control. Various sources report Russia’s incremental gains in these areas.

Syrsky reportedly also said that in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, more Russian soldiers were captured, contributing to Ukraine’s “exchange fund” for future prisoner swaps. Syrskyi “on strengthening the positions of our forces in Kursk region and expanding the stabilized territory,” yet the Presidential Office didn’t disclose any details.

Ukraine’s top general also noted that the Armed Forces are actively working on securing new support packages from international partners. These efforts are focused on limiting Russia’s offensive capabilities and boosting Ukraine’s long-range strike capacity. Ukrainian diplomats will soon receive specific instructions to prioritize these objectives.

The Ukrainian General Staff’s morning report on 17 August detailed the extent of Russian attacks, including seven missile strikes using nine missiles, 70 airstrikes, and 4,698 shelling incidents. Ukrainian air force and artillery units conducted 17 strikes on enemy concentrations and key targets.

Related: