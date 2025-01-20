Support us on Patreon
Sundance Festival shows footage of Ukrainian Oscar winner’s new film 2000 metres to Andriivka

Award-winning filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov tracks Ukrainian soldiers fighting for every inch of ground near Bakhmut in his latest documentary.
byMaria Tril
20/01/2025
2 minute read
The shot from the film “2000 metres to Andriivka” by Ukrainian Oscar winner Mstyslav Chernov
The Sundance Film Fesival’s official YouTube channel has released a preview of Mstyslav Chernov’s new documentary 2000 metres to Andriivka.

Mstyslav Chernov, 40, is a prominent Ukrainian filmmaker, war correspondent, and photojournalist. He gained international recognition for his coverage of major conflicts, including the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the Siege of Mariupol, for which he received multiple prestigious awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service and an Academy Award for his documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol. The documentary won the 2023 Audience Award and later became Ukraine’s first Oscar winner.

“This is a story of Ukrainian soldiers fighting for every inch of their land. This is a story of a small forest and Andriivka village, just two hours from my hometown. This is a story of modern warfare – how it is fought, experienced, and how it changes us,” Chernov said.

The film follows Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive. It documents the 3rd Assault Brigade’s advance through woodlands toward occupied Andriivka near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Chernov worked with FRONTLINE and Associated Press teams for 18 months on the project. The film features cinematography by Oleksandr Babenko. Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath served as producers. Two-time Grammy winner Sam Slater (Chernobyl, Joker) composed the score.

“Chernov creates an unparalleled film about the terrible beauty of liberating one’s home. At the same time, he shows uncompromisingly the futility and horror of war itself,” says Kim Yutani, Sundance’s Director of Programming.

The film premieres at Sundance on 23 January 2025. The festival runs 23 January – 2 February in Park City, Utah.

Ukrainian films have recently gained recognition at Sundance. In 2024, The Porcelain War by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontiev won the US Documentary Jury Prize.

