Military delegation from “coalition of the willing” arrives in Ukraine

A meeting of representatives from France, the UK—leading the “coalition of the willing” delegation—and Ukraine begins in Kyiv to discuss the deployment of a military contingent.
Maria Tril
04/04/2025
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France’s President Emmanuel Macron speak during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit for the “Coalition of the Willing,” at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 27 March 2025. Credit: Ludovic Marin / REUTERS
A delegation of military officials from the “coalition of the willing” countries arrived in Ukraine today, 4 April, Ukrainian media outlets reported

This visit follows months of diplomatic discussions about potentially sending armed contingents to Ukraine in the future, amid US efforts to achieve peace on the battlefield. Following several rounds of meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegations and phone calls with the presidents of both countries, Trump previously claimed that he was angry with Putin’s stance on the ceasefire proposal and with Zelenskyy over allegedly “trying to back out of a mineral agreement.”

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the EU delegation includes a “narrow circle” of countries, including France and the United Kingdom.

A coalition of the willing is a temporary international partnership formed by about 20 countries that voluntarily come together to secure a peace in Ukraine, involving military or political cooperation.

“This visit will discuss not only the contingent presence and future development of Ukrainian armed forces but also their role in ensuring European security,” Zelenskyy said on 1 April. “It is very important how the future of the Ukrainian army will look as part of the security of the entire continent.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who initiated the idea of sending a contingent, previously emphasized that these would be “support forces” that could be deployed after a ceasefire is achieved.

“These ‘support forces’ should not replace peacekeeping troops on the line of contact or a strong and solid Ukrainian army,” Macron said on 26 March.

The mission envisions a long-term presence in strategic locations across Ukraine, coordinated with Kyiv authorities.

The delegation will also determine parameters for Ukraine’s future military capabilities, according to Macron.

RBC-Ukraine reported that various mission formats are still under consideration. Igor Chalenko, analyst and head of the Center for Analysis and Strategy, told the publication that technical and logistical questions can already be addressed.

“There are questions, for example, about air cover, that is, from which European airfields European planes will be able to take off. And, accordingly, all this needs to be calculated and worked out – precisely the technical side,” Chalenko said.

The visit may also involve discussions about potentially relocating Ukrainian unit training from Europe to Ukraine with European instructors, as well as urgent aid needs.

“We are talking about strengthening support here and now. This visit should be considered in line with President Zelenskyy’s statements about the possibility of intensifying the offensive in three directions concerning Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts,” Chalenko added.

According to RBC-Ukraine, the ability of the United States to force Russia into a ceasefire remains crucial. Without this, discussions about a European mission in Ukraine will remain just that – discussions. A ceasefire is considered an absolutely necessary prerequisite for deploying any contingent.

