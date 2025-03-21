Macron announces Paris meeting of Ukraine coalition next week

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a summit of the “coalition of the willing” will take place on 27 February in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on 21 March.
On 15 March, an online meeting of the “coalition of the willing” was held, led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The summit brought together 25 world leaders, including representatives from the European Commission, NATO, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ukraine.
The main focus of the meeting was to discuss options for deploying a “reassurance force” to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire to deter renewed Russian aggression.
European leaders and Canada are expected to meet in Paris next week, on 27 March, reportedly to discuss their position on Ukraine and requirements for a peace process.
