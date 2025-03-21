Macron announces Paris meeting of Ukraine coalition next week

Support us on Patreon
European leaders will gather on 27 March to discuss their position on Ukraine and peace process requirements.
Maria Tril
21/03/2025
2 minute read
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a summit of the “coalition of the willing” will take place on 27 February in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on 21 March.

On 15 March, an online meeting of the “coalition of the willing” was held, led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The summit brought together 25 world leaders, including representatives from the European Commission, NATO, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ukraine.

The main focus of the meeting was to discuss options for deploying a “reassurance force” to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire to deter renewed Russian aggression.

The meetings come amid the US President’s efforts to secure a peace deal with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine. Trump held phone conversations with Putin, during which the Russian President agreed to a 30-day ceasefire proposal.

European leaders and Canada are expected to meet in Paris next week, on 27 March, reportedly to discuss their position on Ukraine and requirements for a peace process.

