Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump announces signing rare earth mineral deal with Ukraine “very shortly”

A rare earth minerals agreement with Ukraine that failed to materialize during President Zelensky’s tense White House visit reportedly will soon be signed.
byMaria Tril
21/03/2025
3 minute read
trump plans talks putin zelenskyy end russo-ukrainian war president-elect donald during press-conference mar-a-lago florida 16 2024 revoke ukraine’s authorization long-range strikes russia falsely blaming biden north korean involvement first press
US President-elect Donald Trump during his press-conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on 16 December 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/PBS NewsHour
Trump announces signing rare earth mineral deal with Ukraine “very shortly”

President Donald Trump announced on 20 March that he would soon sign a deal with Ukraine regarding rare earth minerals.

This follows the previous attempt to sign the mineral deal in February during the President’s Zelenskyy visit to the White House, but failed after a heated exchange between Ukrainian President, US President and Vice President.

The mineral deal, agreed between the US and Ukraine, establishes a joint investment fund for Ukraine’s critical minerals and other resources. Ukraine will contribute 50% of the revenues from the future monetization of its state-owned mineral resources to this fund, which will invest in projects within Ukraine.

The agreement does not include security guarantees from the US, and aims potentially support Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction.

“We’re doing very well with regard to Ukraine and Russia. And one of the things we are doing is signing a deal very shortly with respect to rare earths with Ukraine, which they have tremendous value in rare earth,” Trump said.

After the heated discussion in the Oval Office, the US and Ukraine resumed their diplomatic talks over the peace negotiations with the countries’ delegation meeting in Saudi Arabia. On the meeting, Ukraine accepted the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Trump also spoke with Putin on 18 March and with President Zelenskyy on 19 March.

“We spoke yesterday with, as you know, President Putin and President Zelensky, and we would love to see that come to an end, and I think we’re doing pretty well in that regard,” Trump said. “I believe we’ll get it done. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 18 March and with Zelenskyy on 19 March.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during press briefing on 19 March that the administration had “moved beyond the economic minerals deal.”

“We are at a place of peace. We’re at a partial ceasefire, and we’re moving towards a full cease fire and a long standing peace in this conflict,” Leavitt explained.

Accoridng to Leavitt, the minerals deal was that first set of framework in the “very public meeting with President Zelensky and President Trump in the Oval Office.”

“We are now focused on a long term peace agreement,” she added.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts