DeepState: The Ukrainian army controls 44 Russian settlements, according to conservative estimates

The DeepState report, released on Monday, 12 August 2024, comes in response to earlier statements made by Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia’s Kursk region. Smirnov had claimed that 28 settlements in the region were “under enemy control.”

DeepState analysts, however, paint a different picture. “By our calculations, approximately 44 settlements have been liberated, and the status of 10 more is unknown,” the project stated in its latest update. At the same time, the DeepState has not marked these Ukrainian advances on its online map yet. The DeepState is a Ukrainian non-government online service monitoring the frontline shifts in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The team emphasizes that their assessment is “quite conservative.” They explain the reasoning behind their cautious approach:

“Right now, almost no one knows the real number, but there are villages near which our fighters were photographed, but we didn’t have control. That’s why the estimate is conservative.”

The actual extent of Ukrainian control in the Kursk region could potentially be even greater than reported.

Related: