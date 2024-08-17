Eng
German MP urges transfer of more military vehicles and tanks to Ukraine in light of Kursk incursion

By providing more military support to Ukraine as it conducts combat operations in the Kursk Oblast, Germany can lay the foundations for lasting peace in Europe, the German MP says.
byBenjamin Looijen
17/08/2024
2 minute read
Leopard 2A4 operated by members of the Ukrainian Army. Illustrative image, photo credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Marcus Faber, member of the German Bundestag and Chairman of the Defense Committee in Germany for the FDP party has urged that Germany should act on Ukrainian momentum by providing more military support to Kyiv.

As published on X, Faber notes that investing in Ukraine equals investing in Germany’s own security.

”Our military aid to Ukraine remains a good investment in our security. Ukraine is weakening Putin’s threat potential on a daily basis. Our help enables Ukrainians to continue living in Ukraine and not become refugees. That saves follow-up costs,” Faber argues.

Regarding extra military support to Ukraine, Faber urges that Germany should send more Leopard 2 tanks and Fuchs military vehicles, thereby acting on recent Ukrainian success with with regards to combat operations in the Kursk Oblast.

”Kursk shows that Putin has failed. He is out of his depth militarily. By providing military support to Ukraine, we can now lay the foundations for lasting peace in Europe,” Faber closes off.

In addition, the German MP noted that ”Our help makes the difference against Putin’s war of aggression.”

Debate raging in German government on Ukrainian support

Faber’s comments come amidst a debate within the German political establishment on continuing German military support for Ukraine.

According to an August 17 report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS), Germany has suspended new military aid to Ukraine due to budget constraints. The newspaper cites documents, emails, and conversations with officials in several federal government departments and parliament as sources for this information.

The decision reportedly stems from austerity measures implemented by the Chancellery and the Ministry of Finance. The FAS suggests that Ukraine’s situation may worsen further, as sources indicate planned military support is set to be cut almost in half next year and reduced to less than a tenth of the current amount by 2027.

The decision has reportedly led to a “real debate” within the federal government, according to several sources cited by the FAS. While the Chancellery supports suspending the funding, the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, and Economy reportedly disagree.

