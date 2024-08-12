Ukraine launches new water pipeline to provide water to southern cities that lost it due to Russian invasion

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has announced the launch of the second line of the main water pipeline “Inhulets – Southern Reservoir” in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This development marks a significant step in ensuring stable water supply to the region, particularly to the city of Kryvyi Rih, following the disruption of previous water supply lines in 2023.

With the addition of this new section to the first line launched in August 2023, the pipeline can now provide Kryvyi Rih residents with a stable water supply of 220,000 cubic meters per day, which is sufficient to meet the city’s needs.

Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in 2023 left 1.5 million people in four Ukrainian regions without a stable water supply. Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, noted that the government began preparing for the construction of the new water pipeline within three days of the tragedy.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, commented on the rapid completion of the pipeline section: “Such facilities usually take years to build. But our specialists did the impossible. They managed in 11 months.”

The main water pipeline project consists of three sections with a total length of 155 kilometers, including a 10-kilometer open canal. The total length of all pipes is about 350 kilometers. Nearly 1,000 workers and almost 500 pieces of equipment were deployed on the project.

The Ukrainian government has allocated significant funds for water supply measures, including 120 million hryvnias ($3 million) for Mykolaiv residents and 845 million hryvnias ($21 million) for residents of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. An additional 1.5 billion hryvnias ($37 million) were allocated to construct new main water pipelines to supply drinking water to Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Marhanets.

