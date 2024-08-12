Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian fencer Kharlan auctions gold-winning saber to fund cutting-edge military equipment

The saber that secured Ukraine gold in Paris Olympics will now fund “ShaBlia” turrets, remote-controlled systems for machine guns. These turrets can protect machine gunners by allowing remote operation up to 100 meters (328 feet) away.
byVira Kravchuk
12/08/2024
2 minute read
women's saber team wins first gold ukraine paris olympics ukrainian fencer olha kharlan celebrates after winning fencing screenshot suspilne
Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan celebrates after winning the women’s team saber fencing gold at the Paris Olympics. Screenshot: Suspilne.
Ukrainian fencer Kharlan auctions gold-winning saber to fund cutting-edge military equipment

Olympic fencing champion Olha Kharlan offered her gold medal-winning saber for a charity auction to raise funds for automated “ShaBlia” turrets for Ukrainian military, according to her Instagram post.

Ukraine won its first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the women’s team saber fencing event by defeating South Korea 45-42. Kharlan scored 22 points. This victory is especially meaningful for her, because she faced a controversial disqualification at the previous world championships.

Ukrainian Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation announced the auction on its social media platforms, claiming that all the money collected for the saber will be used to buy “ShaBlia” turrets for the Ukrainian military. 

 “This saber has already brought gold to Ukraine, and we will make sure it also benefits our defenders at the front!” Kharlan said in a video. 

The auction, scheduled for 15 August at 7 p.m. on Serhiy Prytula’s Facebook and YouTube pages, is part of a larger fundraising campaign. 

Donors contributing 200 hryvnias ($4,8) or more will be entered into a draw for a flag bearing Kharlan’s autograph, while the highest donor will win a coffee meeting with the Olympian.

The “ShaBlia” turret, the focus of the fundraising efforts, is described as a remote-controlled, bulletproof system for machine guns. It can operate effectively from various positions and aims to protect machine gunners by allowing remote operation up to 100 meters (328 feet) away, with an accurate firing range of 1,200 meters (3937 feet). 

Kharlan’s recent Olympic performance cemented her status as Ukraine’s most decorated Olympian. At the 2024 Paris Games, she secured her sixth Olympic medal as part of the gold-winning women’s saber team, which also included Alina Komashchuk, Yulia Bakastova, and Olena Kravatska.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!