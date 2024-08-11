AP: Ukraine uses 2024 Paris Olympics to spotlight Russia’s war atrocities

Ukraine has seized the moment to remind the world about the atrocities of Russia’s war at the 2024 Olympics, according to the Associated Press.

Ukraine’s Olympic House in Paris commemorates war victims and shows documentaries and pieces of art about the destruction that Russia brought to their country.

“Sport cannot be separate from the war because the war destroys everyone. The pain that Ukraine is experiencing, and the need to convey it and evoke empathy and solidarity — that is the hardest part,” said Yaroslava Gres, co-founder of a Ukrainian communications agency.

The Ukrainian house has offered visitors to try a replica of a makeshift barbell with wheels, which was all Olympic high jumper Andrii Protsenko could find to train during Russian occupation in Kherson Oblast.

The participants also had an opportunity to taste Ukrainian cuisine, such as borshch, and buy souvenirs at a shop selling embroidered shirts known as vyshyvankas.

Additionally, at the events, 2016 Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala and celebrity chef Yevhen Klopotenko looked to connect with visitors by showcasing Ukrainian culture, while Ukrainian athletes have struggled to win Olympic gold.

“The gold medalists receive more attention than silver or bronze medalists. That’s why it’s important to win now,” said world-record high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

Earlier, Oleksandr Khyzhniak clinched Ukraine’s third gold medal at the Paris Olympics, dominating the men’s 80 kg boxing final at Roland Garros. In a match, Khyzhniak defeated Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay with a 3-2 split decision.

