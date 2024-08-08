Eng
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak wins gold in 80kg boxing at Paris 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak secured Ukraine’s third gold medal at Paris 2024, triumphing in the men’s 80 kg category against Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay.
byYuri Zoria
08/08/2024
2 minute read
ukraine’s oleksandr khyzhniak wins gold 80kg boxing paris 2024 olympics ukrainian boxer during his final match suspilne cdc91770-b883-47f9-ba31-a238872e8d29
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak during his final match at Paris Olympics. Photo: Suspilne.
On 7 August 2024, Oleksandr Khyzhniak clinched Ukraine’s third gold medal at the Paris Olympics, dominating the men’s 80 kg boxing final at Roland Garros. In a match, Khyzhniak defeated Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay with a 3-2 split decision.

Aged 29 and hailing from Poltava, Khyzhniak is not new to the Olympic limelight. He previously won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 75-kg category. Khyzhniak is a member of the Ukrainian Border Guard Service’s sports team.

Prior to Khyzhniak’s victory, Ukraine’s gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics were secured by Yaroslava Mahuchikh in women’s high jump and the women’s saber fencing team, which included Olga Kharlan.

Oleksandr Khyzhniak’s gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics adds his name to a distinguished list of Ukrainian boxers who have triumphed on the Olympic stage. Previous Ukrainian champions include:

  • Volodymyr Klitschko, who won gold in the over 91 kg category in 1996
  • Vasyl Lomachenko, who secured golds in the under 57 kg category in 2008 and under 60 kg in 2012
  • Oleksandr Usyk, who claimed the top spot in the under 91 kg category in 2012.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded Khyzhniak’s performance, tweeting,

“Thank you for your strength, confidence, and this significant victory! We cheer for Ukraine, we cheer for Ukrainians!”

Oleksandr Khyzhniak’s path to Olympic gold included victories over strong competitors such as Brazil’s Wanderlei Pereira in the quarter-finals and Arlen Lopez from Cuba, a two-time Olympic champion, in the semi-finalst.

Amid the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian national Olympic team, comprising only 140 athletes – the smallest in the nation’s Olympic history – competed in Paris. Russian athletes, restricted from representing their country due to the invasion, participated as individual neutral athletes.

The Ukrainian President’s Office noted earlier that due to Russian aggression, 490 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died, dozens are injured, over 30 have been through Russian captivity or remain captive, and 520 sports facilities in Ukraine, including 15 Olympic, Deaflympic, and Paralympic training bases, have been damaged.

