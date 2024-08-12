Eng
Ukraine has already advanced 30 km inside Russia while the Russian army constructs a new defense line 60 km from Ukraine

Russian Ministry of Defense admitted that fighting took place 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, while geolocated videos confirm the advances.
Bohdan Ben
12/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 30 kilometers into Russia’s Kursk region, marking the deepest incursion into Russian territory since the full-scale war began in February 2022. The operation, now in its sixth day, involves thousands of Ukrainian troops, according to senior Ukrainian officials cited by BBC.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged the attack, saying it is an effort to squeeze the war out from Ukraine into the territory of the aggressor.

Russian Ministry of Defense reported engaging Ukrainian forces near villages deep within Russian territory, including Tolpino and Obshchy Kolodez, which are 25 and 30 kilometers away from the border of Ukraine.

Satellite imagery analyzed by BBC reveals that Russia is constructing new defensive lines near the Kursk nuclear power plant. The nearest trench line is approximately 8 kilometers from the facility and nearly 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This development underscores the strategic implications of the Ukrainian advance and Russia’s efforts to bolster its defenses in the region.

This offensive comes at a time when Russian forces have been making advances in eastern Ukraine. Analysts suggest that the Kursk operation may be an attempt to force Russia to redeploy troops, potentially relieving pressure on beleaguered Ukrainian defenses in the east.

