Gas in, missiles out: Why the EU’s 17th sanctions package still funds Putin’s war machine

Just last week, amidst talk of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Russian missiles and drones rained down on Kyiv, tragically killing a mother and her son in cold blood. In total, Russia launched four ballistic missiles and 142 drones that night, just hours before a three-day ceasefire, announced by Russia, was due to begin.

Three years into this war means that news like this comes as no surprise to most of us Ukrainians. Every Russian rocket exploding in our country echoes with the deafening sound of Europe’s hesitation. For as long as Russian gas continues flowing into the EU, Europe remains complicit in our suffering, inflicted by these bombs.

As the EU adopts its 17th sanctions package against Russia, these human consequences must stay front and center. Every tanker of Russian LNG gas docking in Bilbao, Dunkirk or Zeebrugge translates into more cash for the Kremlin—funds that become missiles, drones, and artillery shells.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has earned over €875 billion from fossil fuel exports. Of this, EU countries are responsible for more than €209 billion—money that, instead of isolating Putin, has helped keep his war machine running. The fact that many European countries, including France, Belgium, and Spain, have spent more on Russian LNG than they have contributed in aid to Ukraine is a stark demonstration of this hypocrisy.

Sanctions work – but only when they’re comprehensive. Sanctions imposed by coalition nations have already deprived Russia of over $500 billion that could have gone to war. They’ve triggered supply chain breakdowns, weakened long-term economic stability, and forced a pivot to a war economy. Yet the job is far from finished.

The latest EU sanctions plan includes around 200 shadow fleet tankers. That’s progress, but we know that Russia uses at least 863 vessels to circumvent the oil price cap, which still leaves more than 600 vessels operating freely. Worse still, the EU has only sanctioned a small fraction of LNG tankers. This failure to include LNG gas in the sanctions strategy is a gaping loophole, and a gift wrapped up and sent to Putin.

But this is not just a plea for stronger sanctions. It’s a call to action, backed by a roadmap. Razom We Stand’s recent report, Getting Rid of Russian Gas Dependency in EU Member States: A Case-by-Case Approach, shows that the tools to cut energy ties with Russia already exist.

Across Europe, countries have begun scaling up renewables, increasing energy efficiency, and electrifying industry and heating. In 2024, renewables made up nearly 47% of the EU’s electricity supply, with solar power surpassing coal for the first time.

Belgium recorded its lowest gas demand in 15 years. France cut gas use by 5.5% in a single year. Spain’s demand from gas-fired power plants is falling. Italy’s share of renewables in the energy mix has grown.

What’s missing? Political courage.

If Europe treated sanctions enforcement and clean energy as part of the same strategy—one rooted in peace, security, and resilience—it could shut the door on Russian gas entirely. Instead, we see a pattern of half-measures: symbolic gestures that are great for EU headlines but with gaping exceptions that allow the Kremlin to keep funding its war chest through energy exports.

The argument that Russian LNG is “essential” no longer holds. The transition is underway—and it needs acceleration, not delay. Our report identifies three priority areas:

ramping up energy efficiency in all sectors switching from fossil-based heating to electrified alternatives using dynamic electricity pricing to reduce peak-time gas reliance.

All three are proven, scalable, and already delivering results in EU states.

Sanctions are not a symbolic tool. They are one of the few peaceful levers we have to weaken an attacker without sending troops. But they only work when we close the loopholes. When we blacklist every ship, not just a fraction. When we stop pretending that Russian LNG is somehow “cleaner” than Russian oil. And when we stop giving European money to a regime that uses it to massacre their neighbors.

As the European Commission unveils its REPowerEU roadmap proposals, one thing is clear: any strategy that doesn’t provide full transparency and traceability of Russian gas imports or provide a clear understanding of how they plan to phase out this gas and by when isn’t a roadmap. It’s a detour.

If the EU truly stands with Ukraine, it must stop funding the bombs that kill our people daily by continuing with its addiction to Russian fossil fuels.

