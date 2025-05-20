EU approves 17th package of sanctions, adds nearly 200 Russian ships to the list

The Council of the European Union approved its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting nearly 200 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet,” according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

“The EU has approved its 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships,” Kallas wrote on X.

The new restrictions aim to “address hybrid threats and protect human rights,” according to Kallas.

Kallas said that additional sanctions against Russia are being prepared.

“The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response,” she said.

EU officials emphasize that these measures represent a continuing response to Russia’s ongoing military actions.

Kallas said that the European Union is working on further punitive measures against Russia as the war continues.

The sanctions were agreed upon by EU ambassadors on 14 May 2025. The EU Council formally approved it today, on 20 May.