Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1053: North Korean soldiers captured in Ukraine

Exclusives

In 2014, he raised Russian flag in Ukrainian Luhansk. Now, Moscow sent him to die in tourist mat armor. Once a Russian propaganda star, he was sent to assault Ukrainian positions in foam mat armor with 90 rounds. Found unconscious in a trench in 2024, he is the first EU-sanctioned collaborator, now abandoned among the dead.

Putin’s victory in Ukraine would spell “existential danger” to US, Trump’s ex-OSCE envoy warns. Russia’s goal is to render Ukraine a vassal state – the first step towards reassembling the old Russian Empire, says James Gilmore, who served as US Ambassador to OSCE during the first Trump administration.

Modern world’s security myths fall apart in Ukraine. When Russian boots crossed Ukrainian borders, Ukrainians learned what the West had long forgotten: security and freedom do not endure without a price.

Military

Drones strike major Russian oil refinery in Tatarstan. The Taneko refinery, which was reportedly hit, is vital for Russia’s energy supply and military logistics.

Ukrainian military deny Deep State claims of Kurakhove occupation. Ukrainian forces have refuted reports that Russian troops have fully occupied the city of Kurakhove, maintaining control over key positions in the area, including the thermal power plant.

Frontline Report: Ukraine blocks 2 km Russian advance near Sudzha-Makhnovka line in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Russian mechanized units emerged from forest positions and faced immediate Ukrainian defensive measures along a critical two-kilometer stretch.

Drone attack injures seven people in Russia’s Tambov Oblast. Russian air defense systems intercepted 85 drones across multiple oblasts overnight, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

As of 11 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 806500 (+1570) Tanks: 9751 (+10) APV: 20271 (+18) Artillery systems: 21817 (+28) MLRS: 1260 Anti-aircraft systems: 1042 Aircraft: 369 Helicopters: 331 UAV: 21958 (+74) Cruise missiles : 3017 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 33534 (+61)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine, Italy discuss purchase of air defense systems using frozen Russian assets. Ukraine’s defense ministry is exploring ways to use frozen Russian assets to purchase Italian air defense systems and ammunition.

International

Boris Johnson: Ukraine’s problem cannot be resolved without long-term NATO membership. “I don’t hear anyone saying that when this catastrophe ends, NATO membership should be the solution for Ukraine. I think that’s a big mistake,” Johnson said.

Taliban becomes Russia’s top flour buyer. Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, became Russia’s largest flour importer in 2024, doubling its purchases as Moscow deepened ties with the regime.

Biden: Putin in tough shape, Ukraine has chance to prevail. Biden’s statement follows the 10 January US and UK sanctions against Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, which target Moscow’s energy sector revenue streams.

Humanitarian and social impact

Oil spill devastates Black Sea: long-term impact expected to last over 20 years. Massive oil slick, caused by Russian tankers, threatens wildlife, spreads to shores across the region

Over 3,000 children from occupied Kherson Oblast taken to remote areas of Russia for “re-education” – Ombudsman. This development follows repeated instances of forced deportation of Ukrainian children from occupied territories.

Russia kills one person, injuries 4 in its attack on civilian car in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A Russian attack on a civilian vehicle in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region killed a 47-year-old woman and left four others injured.

Political and legal developments

North Korean POWs in Kyiv: Ukraine’s FM calls for maximum pressure on Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korean troops who had been fighting against Russia, now under interrogation, provide concrete evidence of North Korea’s direct military involvement in Europe’s largest war since World War 2.

Ukraine captures two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia – Zelenskyy. Two injured North Korean soldiers, captured by Ukrainian special forces in Kursk Oblast, will be questioned in Kyiv. President Zelenskyy has instructed the SBU to provide journalists access to the prisoners

ISW: Putin’s territorial demands make peace negotiations unsustainable. Russia maintains its demand for Ukraine to replace its government and cede territory while expressing openness to Western dialogue.

New developments

Russia doubles cargo turnover at occupied Mariupol port in 2024. Russian occupying authorities report doubling cargo turnover at Mariupol port to 350,000 tons in 2024, while planning major infrastructure expansion.

Read our earlier daily review here.