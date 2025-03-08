Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1108: French Mirages join fight as Russia bombs Ukraine’s gas network

Exclusives

How to sleepwalk into World War 3: the manual. The Free World’s repeated failure to respond with strength to Russia’s acts of aggression has emboldened the Kremlin, allowing Putin to revive Russia’s imperial ambitions, destabilize Europe, and threaten global peace. The true cost of inaction far exceeds the cost of helping Ukraine to victory.

Europe needs just 0.2% of GDP to counter Russia’s Ukraine war spending. With this minuscule fraction of their economic might, European nations could match Russia’s $135 billion war spending and potentially turn the tide of the conflict within two years, according to a new Tony Blair Institute report urging immediate action.

Military

Ukrainian forces counterattack near Pokrovsk and Toretsk. Russian military bloggers admit logistics problems and personnel shortages as Ukrainian forces regain initiative on several fronts, BBC russian service reported.

Frontline report: Russian logistics network collapses under Ukrainian drone campaign near Pokrovsk. Russian attempts to advance westward from Pokrovsk aim to create distance between rear positions and Ukrainian drone operators who are systematically destroying supply lines, command centers.

Russia carries out missile and drone attack on energy, gas infrastructure of Ukraine amid US-Ukraine negotiation efforts. Russian forces launched a coordinated attack on Ukrainian energy and gas infrastructure overnight, damaging facilities in at least five oblasts and injuring ten people, including a child.

Personnel: 882950 (+1150)

Tanks: 10264 (+3)

APV: 21334 (+23)

Artillery systems: 24124 (+16)

MLRS: 1306

Anti-aircraft systems: 1096

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 28024 (+95)

Cruise missiles: 3085

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 39678 (+72)

Special equipment: 3769

Intelligence and Technology

The Guardian: UK and France pledge continued intelligence support to Ukraine despite US cutoff. Britain will continue providing intelligence to Ukraine but cannot fully replace US capabilities, according to the report.

Ukraine’s air force uses Mirage fighters against Russian missiles for the first time. French-supplied Mirage 2000-5F fighters joined F-16s to repel a Russian missile-drone attack on gas infrastructure.

Two Russian SAM systems struck by Ukrainian kamikaze drones launched from uncrewed boat (video). FPV drones launched from the Black Sea struck the Russian Osa-AKM and Strela-10 systems in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast or Crimea.

Ukraine loses access to vital Maxar satellite imagery, reports Militarnyi. US aerospace giant Maxar Technologies has restricted Ukraine’s access to crucial satellite imagery following an “administrative request,” according to multiple anonymous users who spoke to Ukrainian media.

ISW: Halting US intel sharing to weaken Ukraine’s defense against Russian airstrikes. Trump’s intel sharing halt will open the door for Russia to increase deadly drone and missile strikes, threatening civilian lives, ISW says.

International

The Hill: Republican senators urge Trump to reconsider Ukraine aid pause, saying it helps Putin. “It’s the Ukrainians who are shedding blood,” said one of the senators, warning that the battlefield situation could deteriorate rapidly within months without American support.

Trump claims Ukraine “more difficult” to negotiate with than Russia after he cut US aid. “I think we’re doing very well with Russia. But right now, they’re bombing the hell out of Ukraine. I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. And they don’t have the cards,” Trump stated.

Poland’s Tusk warns Russia will be ready for larger war in 3-4 years. The Polish Prime Minister urges European nations to increase defense spending to match Poland’s nearly 5% GDP commitment.

Türkiye supports immediate ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Turkish President Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and said Ankara is ready to contribute to negotiations and host potential peace talks.

NATO chief voices cautious optimism on US-Ukraine discussions. Speaking alongside Rutte, Polish President Duda urged Ukraine and the US to finalize an agreement on the mineral deal.

Five resolutions supporting Ukraine fail in US Senate. Senate Republicans blocked five resolutions supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia’s invasion, citing ongoing peace negotiations led by President Trump.

Ukraine’s major nuclear energy company signs long-term uranium deal with French nuclear firm. French nuclear company Orano will provide uranium enrichment services to Ukraine’s Energoatom through 2040, securing a critical component of nuclear fuel production.

“Like hitting a mule”: Trump envoy says Ukraine aid pause designed to get Kyiv’s attention. “The best way I can describe it is sort of like hitting a mule with a two-by-four across the nose. You got their attention,” Keith Kellogg said, defending the Trump administration’s suspension of military aid as necessary to refocus Kyiv’s priorities.

Meloni proposes NATO-like protection for Ukraine without membership. The Italian Prime Minister suggests extending NATO’s collective defense clause to Ukraine without granting it formal membership.

Politico: EU plans for fresh Ukraine refugee wave amid Trump threats. The German interior minister said a Ukrainian refugee distribution plan across the EU is needed in the case of further Russian escalation.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Mother of Russian soldier killed in Ukraine gets meat grinder gift from authorities on Women’s Day. United Russia party representatives characterized the criticism as “inhumane and provocative interpretations” of their support for military families.

Political and Legal Developments

Hungarian OTP Bank sees 40% profit surge in Russia. The bank increased its Russian business in 2024, boosting profits despite growing pressure on European banks to reduce Moscow ties.

Russia can only be defeated militarily, not through diplomacy, says Lithuanian security chief. Moscow rejects diplomatic solutions, preferring to capture Ukrainian territories while building alliances with Iran and North Korea, Jauniškis says.

Trump threatens new sanctions, tariffs on Russia to force Ukraine peace talks. This marks Trump’s first public rebuke of Russia since taking office, as all his previous demands and actions had been directed at Ukraine.

Trump weighs banking sanctions against Russia due to attacks and advances in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump called for immediate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine while threatening economic sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy’s approval climbs to 68% following dispute with Trump, poll finds. Ukrainian public support for President Zelenskyy jumped by 11 percentage points after Trump called him a “dictator” and threatened to withdraw US aid.

ISW: Kremlin rejects possibility of compromise and refuses to talk about ceasefire. Putin claimed that Russia will not cede what it considers its “own territory” in future negotiations, while FM Lavrov ruled out European peacekeepers in Ukraine, calling their potential presence “direct NATO involvement” in the war.

