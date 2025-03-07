Trump claims Ukraine “more difficult” to negotiate with than Russia after he cut US aid

In a recent press conference, US President Donald Trump expressed his view that negotiating with Ukraine to end the ongoing war is proving more challenging than dealing with Russia. The statement comes as the administration seeks to broker a ceasefire in the war.

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine within “24 hours” of taking office. However, this commitment has not materialized, and his administration has since adjusted the timeline for achieving a peace deal.

Trump also temporarily halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which was followed by a tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The meeting’s initial goal was to finalize an agreement that would grant the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals in exchange for US aid. However, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for more security guarantees, while Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized the Ukrainian leader for what they perceived as insufficient gratitude for the US aid.

Eventually, the mineral deal was not signed, and Trump later claimed that he believed Zelenskyy was not ready for peace. Zelenskyy, however, has maintained Ukraine remains willing to sign the agreement.

“I think we’re doing very well with Russia. But right now, they’re bombing the hell out of Ukraine. I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. And they don’t have the cards,” Trump said on 7 March.

The claim about the bombing of Ukraine came as Russian forces launched 67 missiles and 194 drones at Ukraine only in one day on 7 March. The attack affected at least five regions and injured ten individuals, including a child.

The president also addressed his decision to halt military assistance to Ukraine, defending the move as something “anyone in my position would do.” According to Trump, the United States has already contributed approximately $350 billion in aid to Ukraine throughout the war. In reality, however, the US spent about $65.9 billion in military aid for Ukraine, with an additional $3.9 billion authorized but unspent.

Despite expressing positive relations with Moscow, Trump previously threatened Russia with extensive banking sanctions and tariffs until a ceasefire and final peace agreement with Ukraine were achieved.

The announcement follows a recent escalation in Russian missile and drone attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, resulting in multiple injuries, including a child.