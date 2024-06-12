Italy announces new aid worth of $ 150 mn, to Ukraine at conference in Berlin

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani revealed that Italy has approved a €140 million ($ 150 mn) package for Ukrainian infrastructure.

Italy was also reportedly prepared to send an additional package with SAMP/T to bolster Ukraine’s air defense systems.

“The priority strategy for recovery, for reconstruction – is the protection of Ukrainian infrastructure, Ukrainian buildings with an air defense system,” Tajani said during a panel session.

Tajani emphasized that Italy is willing to provide military assistance and support in various sectors.

“There is also a second piece of news: a new package of €140 million ($150 mn) for infrastructure measures, for railways, healthcare, the agri-food sector, the humanitarian sector, as well as for demining,” the Italian minister added.

In early June, Antonio Tajani confirmed media reports that Italy would provide Ukraine with a second SAMP/T air defense system, although he did not provide details at the time.

The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference, which began today, 11 June, in Germany, aims to support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts following the destruction caused by Russian aggression.

As of February 2024, Ukraine’s reconstruction needs amounted to nearly $486 billion, based on the third Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3) conducted by the Ukrainian government in collaboration with the World Bank.

Read also: