11/06/2024
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters. Photo: nato.int
NATO leaders voice “deep concern” over Russian hybrid threats

The presidents of Romania, Poland, and Latvia issued a statement on 11 June expressing “deep concern” over Russia’s malign hybrid activities targeting NATO members.

The statement was released on 11 June during a meeting of the Bucharest Nine (B9) countries in Riga, hosted by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

According to the statement, Russia employs tactics ranging from sabotage and cyberattacks to illegal migration to destabilize NATO nations.

“Russia is and will remain the most significant and direct threat to the Alliance’s security. We will work on a comprehensive strategy to counter, deter and counter Russia, including by limiting its ability to rebuild its military and ability to pose threats,” the statement reads.

The presidents also stressed their intention to continue resolutely supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail.”

“We expect the decisions of the Washington Summit to facilitate Ukraine’s full interoperability with NATO and build a tangible bridge to its membership in the Alliance,” the three leaders stated ahead of July’s NATO Summit in Washington.

Intelligence services from several Western countries have reported that Russia organized several civilian facility arson attacks across Europe to influence arms supplies to Ukraine.

According to a New York Times report, Russia’s military intelligence agency oversees this campaign to undermine military support for Kyiv from its allies.

In late May, nine individuals were arrested in Poland on suspicion of carrying out sabotage on behalf of Russian spy agencies, allegations Moscow denies.

Read also:

