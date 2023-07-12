Zelenskyy: “We will not exchange any status for our territory, not even a single village”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the possibility of any compromises on Ukraine’s future NATO membership in the context of potential negotiations with Russia over territories. Zelenskyy made this statement during a press conference on Wednesday following the NATO Summit in Vilnius, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent.

The President addressed information suggesting that the US and Germany are deliberately evading providing Ukraine with a clear timeline for NATO membership, in case the question of membership becomes a subject of negotiations with Russia.

“I am confident that there will be no betrayal from Biden and Scholz. However, I must say that we will never exchange any status for any of our territories. Even if it is one village where one grandfather lives,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

He made it clear that Ukraine would not cede any of its territories and would never swap them for a frozen conflict. “This will never happen. Our partners clearly understand my position,” Zelenskyy affirmed.

Tags: NATO, NATO summit in Vilnius, Zelenskyy