These Mistral-type short-range anti-aircraft missile systems can help Ukraine defend against Russian low-flying aircraft and helicopters, while Estonia does not compromise its own defense readiness, as stated by the Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.
byVira Kravchuk
11/06/2024
2 minute read
Mistral short-range anti-aircraft missile systems Source: MBDA
Estonia to bolster Ukraine’s defense with Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems

Estonia will deliver Mistral-type anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to Ukraine as part of its ongoing military aid, according to the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.

The Mistral short-range anti-aircraft missile system is a French-made weapon designed to defend against low-flying aircraft and helicopters. Ukraine first received Mistral units from Norway in April 2022 in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion. 

“Ukraine urgently needs air defense to repel Russia’s continued brutal attack, and it is also in Estonia’s direct security interest to contribute to this together with its allies,” said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

The Ministry of Defense of Estonia states that the aid package was designed to maximize the benefit to Ukraine without compromising the combat readiness of the Estonian Defense Forces.

The exact quantities of the provided systems and missiles were not disclosed due to security concerns.

Estonia provided various forms of military assistance to Ukraine, including “Javelin anti-tank missile system missiles, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, field hospitals (including in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food packages,” according to the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.

In January,  Estonian President Alar Karis announced that Estonia would allocate $1.28 billion in aid to Ukraine by 2027.  He highlighted that Estonia allocates 0.25% of the country’s GDP annually to Ukraine’s defense and encouraged other countries to support Ukraine as well. 

