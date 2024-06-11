Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Baltic States cut ties with Russian energy grid in 2025

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are leaving the Russia-Belarus energy circle they belonged to. A $1.7 billion project will unplug the Baltics from Russia’s grid in 2025.
byMaria Tril
11/06/2024
1 minute read
baltic-states..cut ties with Russian energy grid in 2025
Flags of the Baltic states. Illustrative photo
Baltic States cut ties with Russian energy grid in 2025

The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will decouple their power grids from the unified energy system with Russia and Belarus on 8 February 2025, Economical pravda reported, citing Russian news agency Interfax

According to the report, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will connect to the continental European network the following day.

The desynchronization process between the operators of the electricity systems of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Russia, Belarus has lasted about 20 years.

On 9 February 2025, the Baltic countries will link up with the continental European power grid through the Lithuania-Poland interconnection. According to the report, the total cost of the project amounts to 1.6 billion euros ($ 1.7 bn), with three-quarters covered by the European Union budget.

“Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are the last EU countries yet to join the continental European network,” the article states.

All three Baltic states are part of the Belarus-Russia-Estonia-Latvia-Lithuania (BRELL) ring, whose frequency is maintained by the Russian system operator.

The Baltic states are expected to officially notify of their withdrawal from BRELL in August 2024. Synchronization with the continental European energy system is expected to take place in February 2025. Previously, the synchronization was planned for late 2025.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts