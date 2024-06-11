baltic-states..cut ties with Russian energy grid in 2025

The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will decouple their power grids from the unified energy system with Russia and Belarus on 8 February 2025, Economical pravda reported, citing Russian news agency Interfax

According to the report, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will connect to the continental European network the following day.

The desynchronization process between the operators of the electricity systems of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Russia, Belarus has lasted about 20 years.

On 9 February 2025, the Baltic countries will link up with the continental European power grid through the Lithuania-Poland interconnection. According to the report, the total cost of the project amounts to 1.6 billion euros ($ 1.7 bn), with three-quarters covered by the European Union budget.

“Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are the last EU countries yet to join the continental European network,” the article states.

All three Baltic states are part of the Belarus-Russia-Estonia-Latvia-Lithuania (BRELL) ring, whose frequency is maintained by the Russian system operator.

The Baltic states are expected to officially notify of their withdrawal from BRELL in August 2024. Synchronization with the continental European energy system is expected to take place in February 2025. Previously, the synchronization was planned for late 2025.

