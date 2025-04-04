Slovakia’s Ammunition for Ukraine campaign smashes records, raising over € 5 million despite government’s stance

Slovakia has raised €5.1 million for weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the Ammunition for Ukraine charity initiative despite the position of the country’s government, led by Robert Fico, Ukrinform reports.

The All for Ukraine – Support for Ukraine (All4Ukraine) charitable foundation, together with its foreign partners in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, launched the project in April 2024.

The goal was to raise funds primarily in Slovakia as part of the Czech Initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian soldiers. The organizers say that they planned to raise “a few hundred thousand euros” to purchase ammunition on behalf of the Slovak people, “but everything went differently.”

“The Ammunition for Ukraine initiative, launched at the beginning of 2024, caused an explosive effect, becoming a kind of protest against the policy of the Robert Fico government,” the foundation says.

It was supported by prominent figures both in Slovakia and abroad. By February 2025, it became the largest crowdfunding campaign in Slovakia’s history, raising an unprecedented €5.1 million from over 75,000 individual donors.

“The campaign has emerged in response to the Slovak government’s refusal to join the international efforts led by the Czech Republic to supply Ukraine with ammunition, under the ‘If the government won’t do it, we will’ slogan,” the foundation continues.

The campaign received significant international recognition, with coverage by the BBC, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, and Politico. The organizers explain that the raised funds were used to purchase 2,700 units of 122mm artillery shells and additional mortar rounds, which were successfully delivered to Ukraine.

“The initiative not only provided significant military support but also became a powerful civic demonstration, showing that civil society can play a decisive role in shaping foreign policy, even when governments hesitate,” the statement resumes.

Earlier, on 21 March, thousands of people took to the streets of the Slovak capital, Bratislava, and other cities to protest against Prime Minister Fico’s pro-Russian policies.

Previously, Fico stated that the Slovak government would not support Ukraine financially or militarily in its struggle against Russia.

