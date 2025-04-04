Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Slovakia’s Ammunition for Ukraine campaign smashes records, raising over € 5 million despite government’s stance

A grassroots initiative in Slovakia has defied the government’s pro-Russian stance, raising an unprecedented €5.1 million to fund ammunition for Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
04/04/2025
3 minute read
czech republic ammunition initiative
Some 155mm artillery rounds. Photo from open sources
Slovakia’s Ammunition for Ukraine campaign smashes records, raising over € 5 million despite government’s stance

Slovakia has raised €5.1 million for weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the Ammunition for Ukraine charity initiative despite the position of the country’s government, led by Robert Fico, Ukrinform reports.

The All for Ukraine – Support for Ukraine (All4Ukraine) charitable foundation, together with its foreign partners in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, launched the project in April 2024.

The goal was to raise funds primarily in Slovakia as part of the Czech Initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian soldiers. The organizers say that they planned to raise “a few hundred thousand euros” to purchase ammunition on behalf of the Slovak people, “but everything went differently.”

“The Ammunition for Ukraine initiative, launched at the beginning of 2024, caused an explosive effect, becoming a kind of protest against the policy of the Robert Fico government,” the foundation says.

It was supported by prominent figures both in Slovakia and abroad. By February 2025, it became the largest crowdfunding campaign in Slovakia’s history, raising an unprecedented €5.1 million from over 75,000 individual donors.

“The campaign has emerged in response to the Slovak government’s refusal to join the international efforts led by the Czech Republic to supply Ukraine with ammunition, under the ‘If the government won’t do it, we will’ slogan,” the foundation continues.

The campaign received significant international recognition, with coverage by the BBC, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, and Politico. The organizers explain that the raised funds were used to purchase 2,700 units of 122mm artillery shells and additional mortar rounds, which were successfully delivered to Ukraine.

“The initiative not only provided significant military support but also became a powerful civic demonstration, showing that civil society can play a decisive role in shaping foreign policy, even when governments hesitate,” the statement resumes.

Earlier, on 21 March, thousands of people took to the streets of the Slovak capital, Bratislava, and other cities to protest against Prime Minister Fico’s pro-Russian policies.

Previously, Fico stated that the Slovak government would not support Ukraine financially or militarily in its struggle against Russia.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts