Czech Defense Ministry: Ukraine to receive first batch of ammunition under Czech initiative by end of June

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová told CNN Prima NEWS that the first delivery of ammunition within the Czech Republic’s initiative is expected “by the end of June.”

According to the statement, the Czech Republic’s initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine has faced scrutiny over potential quality issues, but the Defense Ministry assures that measures are in place to address these concerns.

Former Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar (ANO) raised doubts about the ammunition’s quality, saying, “I have information that the ammunition is of poor quality. And when you ask the minister directly, she cannot completely rule it out.”

Černochová acknowledged this possibility but emphasized that Czech companies can inspect and adjust the ammunition to ensure its safe use on the battlefield.

“Certainly, ammunition from some countries is of lower quality,” Černochová said. “If it’s a budget handled by CSG Group, they may have this experience. I don’t have this information from other companies involved in the ammunition initiative.”

The minister highlighted the global shortage of ammunition, saying, “On the other hand, there is simply so little ammunition around the world that we must be grateful for what is available.” She also said donors would cover the costs of making the ammunition usable.

Černochová refrained from confirming whether ammunition has already reached Ukraine, citing security concerns.

“We are keeping our word to our partners with whom we are cooperating on the entire ammunition initiative project,” she said.

The initiative, first announced by Czech President Petr Pavel on 17 February, aims to procure 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine. According to reports, the ammunition may be sourced from South Korea, South Africa, and Türkiye, with a contract value of around $2 billion.

