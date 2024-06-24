Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Czech Defense Ministry: Ukraine to receive first batch of ammunition under Czech initiative by end of June

The Czech Republic’s ambitious plan to supply Ukraine with 800,000 artillery shells has sparked a debate over ammunition quality and transparency.
byMaria Tril
24/06/2024
2 minute read
czech republic ammunition initiative
155mm artillery rounds. Photo from open sources
Czech Defense Ministry: Ukraine to receive first batch of ammunition under Czech initiative by end of June

Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová told CNN Prima NEWS that the first delivery of ammunition within the Czech Republic’s initiative is expected “by the end of June.”

According to the statement, the Czech Republic’s initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine has faced scrutiny over potential quality issues, but the Defense Ministry assures that measures are in place to address these concerns.

Former Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar (ANO) raised doubts about the ammunition’s quality, saying, “I have information that the ammunition is of poor quality. And when you ask the minister directly, she cannot completely rule it out.”

Černochová acknowledged this possibility but emphasized that Czech companies can inspect and adjust the ammunition to ensure its safe use on the battlefield.

“Certainly, ammunition from some countries is of lower quality,” Černochová said. “If it’s a budget handled by CSG Group, they may have this experience. I don’t have this information from other companies involved in the ammunition initiative.”

The minister highlighted the global shortage of ammunition, saying, “On the other hand, there is simply so little ammunition around the world that we must be grateful for what is available.” She also said donors would cover the costs of making the ammunition usable.

Černochová refrained from confirming whether ammunition has already reached Ukraine, citing security concerns.

“We are keeping our word to our partners with whom we are cooperating on the entire ammunition initiative project,” she said.

The initiative, first announced by Czech President Petr Pavel on 17 February, aims to procure 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine. According to reports, the ammunition may be sourced from South Korea, South Africa, and Türkiye, with a contract value of around $2 billion.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts