Kuleba: Ukraine will have more weapons and ammunition to defend itself

On 3 November, during a trip to Europe, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba met with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s Minister said that they discussed ways to further bolster the German and Ukrainian defence industries alliance. As a result, Kuleba added, “Ukraine would have more weapons and ammunition to defend, and protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian attacks.”

During MFA’s trip to Europe, Kulebra also met with the Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. They discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region and Ukraine’s grain exports to global markets.

In addition, Kuleba thanked his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock for taking the lead in strengthening Ukraine’s air and missile defence capabilities.

“We also discussed developments in the Middle East,” Kuleba summed up the meetings with Turkish and German counterparts.

Recently Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs also said that he talked with a Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. They discussed the preparation of an assessment of the EU’s progress on Ukraine’s membership application. In addition, Kuleba and Borrell elaborated on the future steps to strengthen the European defence industry and enhance defence production.

Read also: