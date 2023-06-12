Denmark to send Ukraine 2,000 artillery shells

155mm ordnance for M777 gun. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine

On a Ukrainian request, Denmark will send 2,000 artillery shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Denmark’s Defense Ministry. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen have received the Danish Parliament’s approval for the new donation to Ukraine, Nyheder reports.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized that a donation of this size “is not something that will ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition”:

“This is a contribution to the concrete acute challenge they are facing. Additional ammunition is needed. So this is a contribution to a current challenge,” he said, adding that more needs to be done to increase ammunition production.

In general, Danes must prepare themselves for the fact that Denmark will support Ukraine for a “number of years to come,” Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

Tags: ammunition, Denmark