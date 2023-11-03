Netherlands to provide military aid worth over $ 530 mn to Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Kees Ollongren during her two-day visit to Ukraine announced about military aid worth 500 million euros ($532 million), Het Parool reported, citing Dutch Defense Minister Kees Ollongren during her two-day visit to Ukraine.

According to the statement, The Netherlands will be providing this military aid package for the next eight months, until August 2024.

The Netherlands has therefore promised a “constant stream of certain ammunition” to Ukraine. About 260 million euros ($ 276 mn) will be spent on artillery shells and another 240 million euros ($ 255 mn) on ammunition for tanks.

Ollongren called the funds “substantial amounts” aimed at supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. “Because you can only continue the fight if they know we will keep sending these kinds of things,” the Dutch Defense Minister delivered the message during her visit to Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, the war is acutely felt and the “constant threat and proximity is sensed,” Ollongren observed. She was impressed by the resolve of the population, military, and government.

