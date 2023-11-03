Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

NYT: US House passes aid bill for Israel but not for Ukraine

The US House of Representatives backs $14.3 billion for Israel, while Senate aims to reject House’s bill and draft a counter-bill for Israel, Ukraine, Gaza aid, which may trigger aid delay, sparking a legislative standoff.
byYuri Zoria
03/11/2023
2 minute read
Congress of the United States.
Congress of the United States. Photo: President.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The House of Representatives, led by Republicans in the US Congress, has approved $14.3 billion in funding for Israel’s war with Hamas. The Senate intends to create its own legislation, which will include aid for both Ukraine and Gaza, The New York Times reported.

The divided House passed a Republican-written bill linking $14.3 billion in military aid to Israel’s conflict with Hamas to domestic spending cuts, despite a veto threat from President Biden and bipartisan opposition in the Senate. The legislation, proposed by Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, faced criticism from Democrats for cutting a tax enforcement initiative important to President Biden’s agenda. Only a dozen Democrats voted in favor, according to NYT.

The bill is expected to encounter bipartisan opposition in the Senate, as lawmakers there prefer a comprehensive approach that includes aid for Israel, assistance for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, and addressing other global crises, consistent with President Biden’s $105 billion package request. The White House has indicated that the House bill, focused solely on Israel and including “partisan poison pill offsets,” would face a veto from the President.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader from New York, declared before the House vote on 2 November that the Senate would not consider the House-passed proposal. Instead, the Senate aims to create a bipartisan bill containing aid for both Israel and Ukraine, along with humanitarian assistance for Gaza. This could lead to a potential legislative standoff between the two chambers, potentially prolonging the aid process for weeks.

Read also:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts