NYT: US House passes aid bill for Israel but not for Ukraine

The bill is expected to encounter bipartisan opposition in the Senate, as lawmakers there prefer a comprehensive approach that includes aid for Israel, assistance for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, and addressing other global crises, consistent with President Biden’s $105 billion package request. The White House has indicated that the House bill, focused solely on Israel and including “partisan poison pill offsets,” would face a veto from the President.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader from New York, declared before the House vote on 2 November that the Senate would not consider the House-passed proposal. Instead, the Senate aims to create a bipartisan bill containing aid for both Israel and Ukraine, along with humanitarian assistance for Gaza. This could lead to a potential legislative standoff between the two chambers, potentially prolonging the aid process for weeks.

