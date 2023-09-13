Israeli Ambassador: Zelenskyy and Netanyahu to meet in US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky reported on 12 September.

According to Brodsky, the meeting will take place during the UN General Assembly session in the coming days.

The meeting of @IsraeliPM and @ZelenskyyUa will take place in NY in the next few days during the UN GA pic.twitter.com/X3yaELRRrh — Michael Brodsky (@michael_brodsk) September 12, 2023

On 7 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Israel discussed possible ways for Israel to support Ukraine in countering Russia’s invasion, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.