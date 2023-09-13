Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Israeli Ambassador: Zelenskyy and Netanyahu to meet in US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting in the US in the coming days.
byIryna Voichuk
13/09/2023
1 minute read
Credit: UNIAN media outlet
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky reported on 12 September.

According to Brodsky, the meeting will take place during the UN General Assembly session in the coming days.

On 7 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Israel discussed possible ways for Israel to support Ukraine in countering Russia’s invasion, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts