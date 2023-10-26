Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

21 Ukrainian citizens killed in Israel, foreign ministry says

byOlena Mukhina
26/10/2023
2 minute read
Israel-Gaza conflict: Two Ukrainian citizens among victims of Hamas attack
Israel-Gaza conflict: Two Ukrainian citizens among victims of Hamas attack. Photo: screenshot
As a result of the HAMAS attack on Israel, 21 Ukrainian citizens have been killed, and one is reported missing, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, UkrInform reports.

“Unfortunately, the number of casualties among Ukrainians in Israel has risen. Currently, we have confirmed information that 21 Ukrainians have been killed, while one is reported missing. In Gaza, three casualties have been reported, including two children and an adult, along with six injured, three of whom are children. The citizens have sustained injuries of different severity, and medical assistance is being provided to them,” noted Nikolenko.

He also informed that Ukrainian diplomatic institutions maintain constant communication with 357 Ukrainians, including 208 women, who have requested evacuation from Gaza.

However, while the “Rafah” border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is currently closed, there are no current possibilities to provide help to them.

On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, reportedly killing at least 1,300 Israelis, including 260 civilians, in a music festival massacre. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.

The USA, the EU, Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.

Earlier, Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky said the HAMAS terrorist attack on the State of Israel on 7 October resulted in the murder of 23 Ukrainian citizens, with one more reported missing.

Israel: 23 Ukrainian citizens killed in HAMAS terrorist attack on 7 October

