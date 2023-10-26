21 Ukrainian citizens killed in Israel, foreign ministry says

As a result of the HAMAS attack on Israel, 21 Ukrainian citizens have been killed, and one is reported missing, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, UkrInform reports.
“Unfortunately, the number of casualties among Ukrainians in Israel has risen. Currently, we have confirmed information that 21 Ukrainians have been killed, while one is reported missing. In Gaza, three casualties have been reported, including two children and an adult, along with six injured, three of whom are children. The citizens have sustained injuries of different severity, and medical assistance is being provided to them,” noted Nikolenko.
He also informed that Ukrainian diplomatic institutions maintain constant communication with 357 Ukrainians, including 208 women, who have requested evacuation from Gaza.
However, while the “Rafah” border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is currently closed, there are no current possibilities to provide help to them.
On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, reportedly killing at least 1,300 Israelis, including 260 civilians, in a music festival massacre. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.
The USA, the EU, Ukraine, and a number of other countries have condemned the attacks on Israel.
Earlier, Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky said the HAMAS terrorist attack on the State of Israel on 7 October resulted in the murder of 23 Ukrainian citizens, with one more reported missing.
Israel: 23 Ukrainian citizens killed in HAMAS terrorist attack on 7 October
Read also:
- Ukraine evacuates 107 women and 23 children from Israel on second Ukrainian evacuation flight from Israel
- Biden says US can support both Israel and Ukraine: “We have the capacity to do this and we have an obligation”
- Death toll among Ukrainians from HAMAS attack on Israel rises to 11
- MFA: Death toll among Ukrainians from recent HAMAS attack on Israel rises to seven, nine injured, nine missing
- Foreign Ministry: HAMAS injured Ukrainian child in Israel, possibly killed three Ukrainians near and in Gaza Strip
- Zelenskyy: Israel’s right to self-defense is unquestionable