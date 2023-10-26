21 Ukrainian citizens killed in Israel, foreign ministry says

As a result of the HAMAS attack on Israel, 21 Ukrainian citizens have been killed, and one is reported missing, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, UkrInform reports.

“Unfortunately, the number of casualties among Ukrainians in Israel has risen. Currently, we have confirmed information that 21 Ukrainians have been killed, while one is reported missing. In Gaza, three casualties have been reported, including two children and an adult, along with six injured, three of whom are children. The citizens have sustained injuries of different severity, and medical assistance is being provided to them,” noted Nikolenko.

He also informed that Ukrainian diplomatic institutions maintain constant communication with 357 Ukrainians, including 208 women, who have requested evacuation from Gaza.

However, while the “Rafah” border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is currently closed, there are no current possibilities to provide help to them.