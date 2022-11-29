Ukrainian military delegation visits Israel for secret talks – Israeli media

The Lora SRBM system of Israeli army. Source: Defense Express
Military delegation led by Ukrainian deputy army chief has visited Israel recently, Israel Radar reports referring to Israeli Channel 13 TV News.
The alleged visit of Ukrainian officials to Israel focused on providing early warning system to Ukraine’s missile defense. Apart from that, Ukrainian delegation may have made a request for military aid. Meetings held with senior Israeli military and defense officials.
Earlier before, on 16 October 2022, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai called on Israeli government to start providing military aid to Ukraine. However, on 19 October 2022 Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz claimed that Israel will not sell weapons to Ukraine.
