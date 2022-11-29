Ukrainian military delegation visits Israel for secret talks – Israeli media

The Lora SRBM system of Israeli army. Source: Defense Express

Military delegation led by Ukrainian deputy army chief has visited Israel recently, Israel Radar reports referring to Israeli Channel 13 TV News.

The alleged visit of Ukrainian officials to Israel focused on providing early warning system to Ukraine’s missile defense. Apart from that, Ukrainian delegation may have made a request for military aid. Meetings held with senior Israeli military and defense officials.

Earlier before, on 16 October 2022, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai called on Israeli government to start providing military aid to Ukraine. However, on 19 October 2022 Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz claimed that Israel will not sell weapons to Ukraine.

Related:

Israel may supply high-precision ballistic missiles to Ukraine if Russia gets Iranian ones – media – Euromaidan Press

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Israel, Ukraine-Israel relations